TORONTO, Dec 9 (Reuters) – The dream of making it big in Canada is turning into a fight for survival for many immigrants due to high costs of living and rental shortages, as rising migration numbers suggest new arrivals. Is being forced to change its stance. On the country they chose to make their adopted home.

Trudeau has made immigration his main weapon to blunt the major challenge of Canada’s aging and slowing population and it has also helped boost economic growth. Statistics Canada said Canada’s population this year grew at the fastest pace in more than six decades.

But now that trend is slowly changing. Official data shows nearly 42,000 people left Canada in the first six months of 2023, with 93,818 people moving out in 2022 and 85,927 people moving out in 2021.

The rate of immigrants leaving Canada reached a two-decade high in 2019, according to a recent report from the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC), an immigration advocacy group. While the number had declined during pandemic lockdowns, Statistics Canada data shows it is once again rising.

While this is a fraction of the 263,000 who came to the country over the same period, the steady increase in migration is alarming some observers.

For a nation built on immigrants, the growing trend of people leaving Canada risks undermining one of the signature policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which has granted permanent residence to a record 2.5 million people in just eight years.

Reuters spoke to half a dozen people who have either left the country or are preparing to do so because of the high cost of living.

Kara, 25, who came to Canada as a refugee from Hong Kong in 2022, now pays C$650 ($474) a month in rent for a one-room basement apartment in Scarborough, north of Toronto, about 30 percent of her monthly rent. % Is. -Take home salary.

He said, “I never realized that living in a Western country, you could only rent a room in the basement.” She declined to give her real name because she fled Hong Kong after taking part in the 2019 protests over the now-abandoned extradition bill.

Cara works three part-time jobs, making Ontario’s minimum wage of C$16.55 an hour, and attends an adult learning school to earn university credits.

“I use almost every single penny,” she said, adding that while in Hong Kong she was able to save about a third of her monthly salary.

Indeed, according to official government statistics, immigration as a percentage of Canada’s total population hit a high of 0.2% in the mid-1990s, and is currently around 0.09%.

Although the numbers remain low, lawyers and immigration consultants warn that a pick-up could overshadow Canada’s appeal as one of the preferred destinations for newcomers.

ICC CEO Daniel Bernhard said “there is real importance in creating a positive experience in the early years” so that people decide to stay.

Immigrants cite skyrocketing housing prices as the biggest reason for their decision to consider a new country.

RBC said in a September report that about 60% of the average household income in Canada would be needed to cover the costs of home ownership, a figure that rises to about 98% for Vancouver and 80% for Toronto.

Myo Maung, 55, moved to Canada from Myanmar three decades ago and built a successful career as a real estate agent and restaurateur. But he plans to retire in a country like Thailand because he cannot see himself maintaining his standard of living in Canada on his retirement income.

Phil Triadaphilopoulos, a political science professor specializing in immigration at the University of Toronto (UofT), said rapid immigration is exacerbating the housing shortage.

“It’s not surprising that people who have options … either move to another country or go back home after getting a taste of the Canadian situation,” Triadafilopoulos said.

Last month, Trudeau’s government limited its target for new residents to half a million per year from 2025 to ease pressure on the housing market.

But for some people it’s too little, too late.

Justinas Stankus, 38, who came to Canada from Lithuania in 2019 to pursue a doctorate in political science at UofT, is considering relocating to Southeast Asia where the cost of living is lower and where he can still conduct his research .

Stankus, who pays C$2,000 including utilities for a one-bedroom apartment, said rising living expenses have made it difficult to afford basic necessities.

“With a graduate student’s budget, it’s not sustainable,” Stankus said.

Kara from Hong Kong says she feels trapped and wants to leave. “Whenever I get a chance to go, I’ll take the chance.” ($1 = 1.3718 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Wa Lone, editing by Steve Shire and Josie Cao)

