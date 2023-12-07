Rising Bitcoin Fees Spark Renewed Fight Over Ordinals, BRC-20 Tokens

Bitcoin is booming, and network fees are also booming. Bitcoin’s recent surge above $44,000 coupled with excitement among investors on the network’s increased congestion is prompting another fight over NFT-like Ordinals projects and BRC-20 tokens.

Ordinances on what should or should not be allowed on the Bitcoin blockchain are still hotly contested. On Wednesday, Bitcoin Core developer and Ocean Mining CTO Luke Dashzer spoke out against ordinal inscriptions and their impact on the Bitcoin network.

“‘Inscriptions’ are exploiting a vulnerability in Bitcoin Core to spam the blockchain,” Dashjar wrote on Twitter. He said Bitcoin Core lets users limit the size of additional transaction data. “By obscuring their data as program code, inscriptions overcome this limitation.”

Initially launched by fellow Bitcoin Core developer casey rodermer In January, Ordinals inscriptions – similar to NFTs – are digital assets minted on one Satoshi, the smallest denomination of Bitcoin. It is possible to mint media such as artwork and videos on individual Satoshi thanks to the Taproot upgrade launched on the Bitcoin network in November 2021.

However, the popularity of staking has also led to an increase in the cost of sending Bitcoin transactions, which Hansen explained is due to the increase in demand for instant block space. Critics point to this increased cost as another reason for shutting down the protocol.

“Because these transaction fees are high, it means that if someone wants to send a transaction, it is confirmed instantly,” said the founder and CEO of Luxor Technology. nick hansen told decrypt, “It will be more expensive, and it will take longer if you’re not willing to pay that extra fee.”

While Hansen admits that he does not follow the NFT space closely, he sees ordinals as a good use of the Bitcoin block space, and not just a source of crowdfunding, as critics may claim.

“I’m a proponent of using block space, and Ordinals seems like a really good way for you to get use of that block space right now because it’s important to my clients, who are miners,” Hansen said.

More than 46 million such inscriptions have been created since January, and that list includes inscriptions associated with BRC-20, a type of fungible token minted on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Showcasing the continued popularity of Ordinals tokens, ORDI, the Ordinals BRC-20 token, set a new high of $68.37 on Wednesday. ORDI now has a market capitalization of $1.3 billion. According to CoinGecko, ORDI had a market cap of $873 million on Sunday.

BRC-20 is another Ordinals protocol that lets users mint and transfer whatever tokens they want through the Bitcoin blockchain, thereby facilitating the proliferation of meme coins on the network.

However, opponents have called ordinals an abuse of the Bitcoin network and called for them to be blocked. Dashjr previously suggested that Bitcoin developers implement “spam filtering” to block ordinals transactions.

“You can’t stop them” Well ofc! Bitcoin is designed to be censorship resistant. This doesn’t stop us from lightly commenting on the sheer waste and stupidity of encoding. At least do something effective. Otherwise this is just another proof of the consumption of the block-space thing.

“Action should have been taken months ago,” Dashajra wrote at the time. “Spam filtration has been a standard part of Bitcoin Core since day one.”

In 2011, Dashjr launched the Bitcoin Knot protocol, a version of Bitcoin Core that can modify transactions to exclude non-financial transactions and additional data such as inscriptions, while blocking blocks to avoid forking the network. Cannot be modified.

Bitcoin Knots is maintained by Dashjar, who suggested on Twitter that the next version of the protocol should help remove ordinals from the Bitcoin network.

“This bug was recently fixed in Bitcoin Knots v25.1,” dashjr wrote. “Bitcoin Core is still vulnerable in the upcoming v26 release. I can only hope that this will finally be fixed before v27 next year.”

Dashajra has not responded yet Decrypt Request for comment.

While DashJunk may view ordinals as “spam”, Bitcoin miners and those who support them see the practice as a boon to the financial stability of the network and push the claim that ordinal inscriptions Are bad for blockchain.

“The problem I have is with the way [Dashjr] It has been told [inscriptions]As for spam, they have an opinion,” Hansen said. “They may feel that this additional data is not interesting, important or valuable. But that doesn’t mean everyone does it.”

“Luke is not the arbiter of what is considered spam and what is considered quote-unquote legitimate transactions,” Hansen continued. “That’s where my criticism of his approach comes in, or at least the way he describes these types of transactions as spam… because that’s what he thinks of as spam. “Applying it arbitrarily because it’s something he or she is not interested in is not acceptable.”

