The fears come after Hamas killed nearly 1,200 people in Israel on October 7 – the largest killing of Jews since the Holocaust.

Sitting in Geneva, Michel Dreyfus doesn’t feel at all distant from the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel’s subsequent bombing of Gaza.

The waves are sweeping across Europe and raising perceptions both global and personal – including perceptions about his personal safety as a Jew.

“Yesterday I bought a tear-gas spray canister from a military-equipment surplus store,” the 64-year-old retired tech sector worker said at a recent rally marking one month since the Hamas killings. He says the election is a “precaution”, prompted by the rise in anti-Semitism in Europe.

The fallout – and Israel’s rapid military response, which health officials in Hamas-controlled Gaza say has killed at least 13,300 Palestinians – has spread to Europe.

It has shaken a continent familiar for centuries with deadly anti-Jewish hatred.

Undoubtedly, the last century is particularly noteworthy. What happened to Jews before and during World War II has raised concerns about rising anti-Semitism in Europe – and it is particularly fraught for those who are only one generation away from the victims of pogroms against Jews. Or two generations removed and Nazi brutality.

Many Jews were seen lacking sympathy for the Israelis killed during the early-morning massacre and for the relatives of the hostages – about 30 of whom are children – who remain in agonizing limbo.

“What really troubles me,” Holocaust survivor Herbert Traube said at an event in Paris to commemorate the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the 1938 government-backed pogrom against Jews in Germany and Austria, “is to see that there is no widespread There may not be a popular reaction. Against it.”

Antisemitism is broadly defined as hatred of Jews. But there has been debate for years over which actions and words should be labeled anti-Semitic.

Criticism of Israel’s policies and pure anti-Semitism have long been mixed by Israeli leaders such as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some watchdog groups.

Critics say that blurring these lines helps minimize opposition to the country’s policies and reinforces the perception that any statement or incident against Israeli policy is anti-Semitic.

However, some argue that anti-Semites often use criticism of Israel as a placeholder to express their views.

That point has certainly gained more validity since October 7th.

A little more than a month after the attacks in Israel, the French Interior Ministry said 1,247 anti-Semitic incidents had been recorded since the beginning of the conflict – almost three times the total for 2022.

In Denmark, cases were reported at almost 24 times the average for the previous nine months and in Britain, there were more than 1,000 anti-Semitic incidents – the highest number of incidents recorded in a 28-day period.

All this comes despite widespread condemnation of anti-Semitism as well as support for Israel by Europe’s leaders since the attack.

It is affecting even the youngest people of the society.

According to Britain’s Community Safety Trust, Jewish schoolchildren are facing bullying while walking to class and, in one case, have been asked to explain Israel’s actions.

There’s talk of a better mix: covering the skull in public and perhaps hiding the mezuzah, the traditional symbol on the door of Jewish homes.

In Russia, a riot broke out at an airport in which a crowd of people searching for passengers from Israel chanted some anti-Semitic slogans and put up posters. A synagogue in Berlin was bombed. A Jewish woman was stabbed twice in the stomach by an attacker at her home in Lyon, France, according to her lawyer.

Last month in Prague’s Little Quarter, staff at the famous Hippopotamus bar refused to serve beer to several tourists from Israel and their Czech guides, while some patrons hurled insults. The police had to intervene. In Berlin, Jews are still suffering from an attempted bombing of a synagogue in October.

Some community members are changing their way of living. Some students no longer wear uniforms. Kindergarten classes do not leave the building for field trips or the playground next door. Speaking Hebrew in public is disappearing. Some wonder whether they should move to Israel – even in the midst of the conflict.

Segal said, “I’m hearing more and more from people in the Jewish community who say they feel more safe and comfortable in Israel now than in Germany, despite the war and all the rockets.” “Because they won’t have to hide there.”

At pro-Palestine demonstrations, many protesters are often heard shouting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Some say the phrase is a call for Palestinian independence and is not anti-Semitic but anti-Israel: the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea includes not only Israel, but also the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Where Palestinians live. Israeli occupation since 1967.

However, many Jews believe that the chant is inherently anti-Semitic and calls for the destruction of Israel.

A hotline has been set up in France to help provide psychological support to Jews amid the threats many Jews are feeling.

The Community Safety Trust, which aims to protect the Jewish community and promote good relations with others, has joined with the British government to distribute a primer on how to address antisemitism in primary and secondary schools.

Faced with fears of spreading anti-Semitism, Jewish communities are forced to take action, it seems, at least as long as the conflict continues.

