Rishi Sunak warned in Rome speech that migrants could be a 'cost' to countries. breakingnews.ie

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said changes to global refugee rules may be needed to tackle illegal migration, as he warned of the danger of migrants overwhelming European countries.

At a gathering of Italian conservatives and right-wingers in Rome, Mr Sunak gave a stern warning about illegal migration and the need for radical solutions to tackle the issue.

Mr Sunak said the “enemy” wanted to use migration as a “weapon”, “deliberately driving people to our shores to try to destabilize our society”.

“If we don’t tackle this problem, the numbers will only increase. This will impact our ability to help our countries and those who truly need our help most.

“If this requires us to lead an international conversation to update our laws and amend the post-war framework around asylum, then we should do so.

“Because if we don’t solve this problem now, the boats will keep coming and more lives will be lost at sea.”

Amid efforts to block Channel crossings, Tory right-wing hardliners pressured Mr Sunak to stop interference in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the UN Refugee Convention.

He expressed heartfelt praise for Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at whose Brothers of Italy annual Atrezu event he was speaking.

Ms Meloni is another prime minister who has called for a tough crackdown on migrants crossing the Mediterranean, and the two leaders have developed a close partnership in recent months.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni embraces Rishi Sunak as he leaves the annual political festival Atrezu (Alessandra Tarantino/AP).

While in Rome on a one-day visit, Mr Sunak also met Ms Meloni and Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama for talks on illegal migration.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk was involved in the Atreju event, which was previously attended by former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Mr Sunak and Ms Meloni embraced to applause from the audience as they left the stage.

Touching on their shared admiration of long-serving Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, he said: “I can only guess as to what first attracted Georgia to that strong female leader who was willing to challenge consensus, to challenge old thinking. She was ready to embrace and revive her country domestically and on the international stage.”

He said Mrs Thatcher’s “radicalism and campaigning” should be applied to the issue of illegal migration, as he warned: “It is a fundamental principle of sovereignty that it should be up to us to decide who comes into our countries. , not criminal gangs.

“If we can’t work on that, our voters will lose patience with us and the way we run their countries, and rightly so.”

Giorgia Meloni and Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama with Rishi Sunak in Rome (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse/AP)

He stressed the need for schemes like the Rwanda plan, which dominated the agenda in London this week as Mr Sunak tried to win crucial votes on the legislation.

About 292 people crossed the English Channel in seven boats on Friday, according to British government figures published on Saturday.

It was confirmed that one migrant died and another is in critical condition during an incident on Friday.

The visit to Rome comes as Mr Sunak tries to drum up support from European allies to crack down on illegal migration, with Albania and Italy considered among the key partners.

