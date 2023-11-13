Rishi Sunak is wrong: We polled the British public and found it overwhelmingly supports stronger climate policies

Britain’s Tory government is rolling back climate legislation and continuing to fund the expansion of domestic oil and gas reserves. Our new research shows that this may be based on a misinterpretation of public opinion.

Since winning a by-election in the London suburb of Uxbridge in July 2023, the UK government has made polarization of voters on climate policy one of its main strategies. The Tory campaign had focused on opposing a new low emissions zone for cars, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took its victory as confirmation of a clear “pro-motor” and anti-climate policy stance.

The apparent lack of public support for strict climate policies such as a ban on fossil-fuel cars is now being used as an excuse to roll back policies urgently needed to reach net zero targets.

In a study recently published in the Climate Policy Journal, we demonstrate that, by betting on a public tired of harsh climate policies, the government is backing the wrong horse.

We asked 1,911 people, who are representative of the UK population by age, gender and ethnicity, to tell us the extent to which they support different climate policy instruments. About two-thirds support the most stringent climate policies, while others have even greater support.

In short, people in Britain support all types of policy measures to tackle climate change, even the most drastic ones. There is a lesson here for the opposition, too, which should put forward more effective climate policies, and not back away from regulation.

A vote in favor of Britain’s climate politics

In our study, we asked people about actual policy proposals from UK government bodies and political parties (as opposed to hypothetical proposals).

We place each into one of four categories depending on the type of policy instrument: regulation (such as banning the sale of fossil-fuel-powered cars or stopping drilling for oil and gas), market instruments (carbon trading, stopping fossil fuel subsidies), informational tools (consumer labels, advertising campaigns), and voluntary initiatives (carbon offsets, non-binding product standards).

The British public is mostly happy to support measures such as phasing out petrol cars. kittypong33/Shutterstock

Contrary to the government’s rhetoric, our findings point to a more optimistic view of the UK’s future climate politics – at least from a voter perspective. A large majority support strict rules that mandate or prohibit specific behavior. An even larger share support market-based initiatives (78%), information tools (86%) and voluntary measures (87%).

While the important point here is that the UK public wants a package of different policy instruments to decarbonise the economy and reach net zero, one could rightly argue that more still needs to be done to increase support for tougher measures. Is required. So what is driving public support for climate policies?

director of public support

Consistent with previous research, our study found that free market and environmental beliefs have the greatest impact on whether someone supports climate policies.

The more people believed that the free market serves the public interest, the less they supported all climate policies. Similarly, those who believe nature is important expressed strong support for all policies.

Interestingly, support for regulatory and market-based policies did not vary according to an individual’s income. This is important as the current government typically tries to appeal to working-class voters in its efforts to decry ambitious climate policies.

These are important findings that highlight the need to challenge free market ideologies by publicly and repeatedly examining their validity in order to have a functioning and just society. We must also begin to recognize their harmful impact on climate policy priorities.

Regional differences in public support

However, looking only at national results may mask important differences. Our research found significant regional variation, with London often being the exception compared to the rest of the UK.

For example, people living in other areas were almost 30% less likely to support regulatory and market-based climate policies than people in Greater London.

Regulatory measures were the least popular across the country, although there was still majority support everywhere and a strong majority in London. Bretter and Schulz, CC BY-SA

The drivers of these differences are both ideological and structural. People living in Greater London have less faith in the free market system than people in those areas, where there was significantly less support for climate policies. This suggests that neoliberal ideology favoring free markets is discouraging climate action.

Yet this is not only what people believe. People in more rural areas with higher emissions show less support for strict climate policies. These are areas with less access to public transport where people have to rely more on high-emission cars.

More efforts need to be made to improve public infrastructure in rural areas. This would require investment in affordable, low-carbon transportation networks rather than advocating the continuation of the combustion engine.

How media can shape policy support

Of course, our study only took a snapshot of people’s policy preferences. We are constantly exposed to news, especially through social media.

These often act as echo chambers to reinforce existing ideologies (and by extension, policy preferences), thereby reinforcing existing polarization. This will make it difficult to include people with contrary beliefs in discussions on climate policies.

On the other hand, repeated exposure to particular viewpoints and ideas can change one’s beliefs. In psychology, this is called “repeated priming”. In Germany, we have seen how a newspaper campaign against the slow shutdown of gas boilers has further weakened public support for this specific climate policy.

Could something similar happen in Britain? To avoid a gradual weakening of support by particular news outlets, UK opposition parties need to be consistent and persistent in their communications about climate policies and their impacts.

