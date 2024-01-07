Rishi Sunak is considering a plan to exonerate victims of Post Office Horizon scam

Photograph: Jeff Owers/BBC/Reuters

Rishi Sunak has said that Post Office operators whose lives were ruined by the Horizon scandal could be exonerated under plans being considered by the Government.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk, could be stripped of the Post Office’s powers to prosecute more than 700 branch managers after they were found to have had wrongful criminal convictions.

It follows a national outcry over the treatment of post office operators between 1999 and 2015, when faulty Fujitsu software made it appear as if money was missing from their outlets.

This week, an ITV drama exposed the scandal and called for the government to take action.

Hundreds of people were jailed or bankrupted and at least four took their own lives, and most victims have not received compensation.

Asked whether the Justice Secretary was considering plans to take away the Post Office’s ability to exonerate or prosecute Post Office victims, Sunak said: “The Justice Secretary is looking at the things that you have described, It would not be right to do that process already, obviously there is legal complexity in all those things but he is focusing on exactly those areas.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said: “Everyone is shocked by what he has done over the last few days and beyond and it is a terrible miscarriage of justice.

“To actually see it and hear about it again shows what a terrible miscarriage of justice this is for everyone affected and it’s important that those people now get the justice they deserve.”

Chalk is understood to be considering possible ways of stripping the Post Office of its role in the cases of operators who want to appeal and overturn their convictions.

To date, 93 convictions have been overturned and only 27 of them have agreed to a “full and final settlement”.

According to the Sunday Times, this also includes whether the Crown Prosecution Service could take over, which could make it easier to overturn the conviction.

A source told the newspaper that Chalk had long been concerned about the ability of some arms-length bodies to carry out private prosecutions, as well as the low rate of successful appeals among post office operators.

The Post Office has resisted numerous appeals from operators in recent years, even after the Horizon computer system was found to be faulty.

Earlier this week, ITV began broadcasting Mr Bates Versus the Post Office, a four-part drama depicting the scandal and the fight for justice by wrongly prosecuted branch owner operators.

Fifty new potential victims have contacted lawyers this week, including five who want to appeal their convictions.

A former Post Office operator has said victims of the scam are “hurt”. Lee Castleton, who was forced into bankruptcy after being sued through the courts for hundreds of thousands of pounds in legal costs to the Post Office, said: “The victims are shocked. It’s been a long time, 25 years, and £135 million has been paid to some victims, but we have paid lawyers more than £150 million.

“These lawyers are putting a lot of pressure and it is difficult. Plans are difficult.”

“We are normal working people. We have legal people with us but it is very difficult and it is like war.

“Why would anyone put the post office and DBT (Department of Trade and Commerce) in charge of giving compensation to the victims?” said Castleton, who was played in the play by actor Will Mellor.

It is not known how much cash was paid for the notional shortfall but £151 million has been paid in compensation so far. The operators claimed that millions of pounds of wrongly returned money went into Post Office profits.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the Post Office is under criminal investigation over “potential fraud offences” committed during the Horizon scam.

Authorities are “investigating potential fraud offenses arising from these prosecutions”, for example “funds recovered from subpostmasters”. [operators] “As a result of prosecution or civil actions”, Scotland Yard said on Friday evening.

The Met is also investigating two former Fujitsu experts, who were witnesses at the trial, for perjury and perverting the course of justice.

There are also growing calls for Paula Vennells, who served as chief executive of the Post Office between 2012 and 2019, to be stripped of her CBE. Last night a petition calling for the honor to be stripped had received more than 760,000 signatures.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com