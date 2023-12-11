Rishi Sunak faces rebellion in UK Parliament over his immigration policy

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced a rebellion from lawmakers upset over his signature immigration policy as he faces tough questions about his judgment during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. Were staying.

The double pressure adds up to one of the toughest weeks of Sunak’s 13-month tenure, with both his current authority and past record at stake.

The House of Commons will vote on Tuesday on legislation aimed at saving Sanac’s blocked plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. While separate groups of Conservative MPs met in Parliament to find flaws in the bill, Sunak had to undergo six hours of questioning at the UK pandemic inquiry, where he denied taking a risk with public health.

Sunak was Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s treasury chief when the pandemic hit, and he backed a relaxation initiative that encouraged people back to restaurants in August 2020 after months of lockdown.

The government’s scientific advisers have told a judge-led inquiry that they were not informed in advance about the “Eat Out to Help Out” programme, which scientists have linked to a rise in infections. In a message to colleagues at the time, a senior government science adviser referred to Sunak as “Dr.” Said. Death.”

Sunak denied there was a “conflict between public health and economics” when it came to confronting the pandemic, which officials said has killed more than 230,000 people in Britain.

He said he saw his role as “ensuring that the Prime Minister gets the best possible advice, information and analysis relating to the economic impact of potential measures”. He emphasized that Johnson, as Prime Minister at the time, was “the final and sole decision-maker”.

Under questioning last week, Johnson rejected suggestions he wanted the virus to spread in society.

Sunak refused to look at government scientific advisers’ warning in late June 2020 about the risks of opening up society. He defended his decision not to consult scientists about the “Eat Out to Help Out” plan, saying that the government had “already taken the collective decision to reopen indoor hospitality.” He said the policy has helped save the livelihoods of low-paid bar and restaurant workers.

Sunak began his testimony by apologizing to everyone who suffered during the pandemic and saying it was “important to learn lessons so we can be better prepared in the future.”

However, his evidence did not include his WhatsApp messages from that time. Sunak claimed that since then he has lost his phones several times during replacements.

Johnson has also been unable to produce several key months of messages in 2020, saying they are on an old phone for which he has forgotten the password and technicians have been unable to retrieve them.

Naomi Fulop of the pressure group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said Sunak’s evidence showed he was a “threat to public health”.

“Repeatedly today, Sunak claimed he ‘cannot remember’ key moments from his time as Chancellor. The public does,” Fulop said.

Meanwhile, Sunak is fighting to save the Rwanda plan, a key part of his pledge to stop unauthorized migrants trying to reach England from France in small boats. More than 29,000 people have done so this year, down from a total of 46,000 in 2022.

The plan has already cost the government 240 million pounds ($300 million) to pay to Rwanda, which agreed to process and resettle hundreds of asylum seekers a year from the UK in 2022, but No one has yet been deported to the country, and ultimately the following month the UK Supreme Court ruled the plan illegal, saying Rwanda was not a safe destination for refugees.

In response, Britain and Rwanda signed a treaty pledging to strengthen protections for migrants. Sunak’s government argues that the treaty allows it to pass legislation declaring Rwanda a safe destination regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision.

If this legislation is approved by Parliament, it would allow the government to “disappear” sections of UK human rights law in the case of asylum claims related to Rwanda.

The bill faces opposition from centrist Conservative MPs, who are concerned it will sideline the courts, and legislators from the party’s authoritarian wing who believe the law is too light because it would subject migrants to legal proceedings, including the European Court of Human Rights. Leaves few legal avenues to challenge deportation.

The hard-line European Research Group of Conservative MPs said the bill “offers a partial and incomplete solution” and needs major changes. Group member Mark Francois urged Sunak to rework the bill before voting on it, but did not say whether he would vote against it if that did not happen.

If the bill passes Tuesday’s vote, there is likely to be weeks of infighting and more voting in Parliament. Defeat would derail Rwanda’s plans and threaten Sunak’s leadership.

Sunak believes fulfilling his promise to “stop the boats” will allow the Conservatives to close a large opinion-polling gap with the opposition Labor Party ahead of next year’s election.

But some Tory MPs believe he is destined to fail and are considering a change of leader. Under party rules, Sunak would face a no-confidence vote if 53 MPs – 15% of the Conservative total – call for a no-confidence vote.

Others argue that removing another prime minister without a national election would be disastrous. Sunak is the third Conservative prime minister since the last election in 2019, when the party ousted both Johnson and his successor, Liz Truss.

Damian Green, a prominent Conservative Liberal MLA, said anyone who wanted to replace the party leader again was “either crazy, or malicious, or both.”

