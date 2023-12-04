British lawyers can be sent to Rwandan courts as part of a new treaty, with Rishi Sunak hopeful the government will eventually allow asylum seekers to be deported to the African nation.

Home Secretary James Cleverley is close to finalizing a deal with Rwanda as part of Mr Sunak’s aim to legally strengthen the scheme following a Supreme Court ruling against the plan.

Cabinet minister Lucy Fraser said the Home Office was “very carefully” considering the idea of ​​sending UK government lawyers to Rwanda to address concerns about the legal system there.

came after thisThe Daily Telegraph The report said British lawyers could be sent to advise Rwandan judges, perhaps to hear specific asylum cases or for longer periods, to help ensure that asylum appeals are heard correctly. However, the Kigali government is unlikely to accept any arrangement that resembles colonial-style legal. Interference.

James Cleverly is set to visit Rwanda to finalize a treaty with the country (PA) (PA Wire)

If a deal is reached, Mr Cleverley could travel to Rwanda as soon as this week to sign the treaty, with domestic legislation also planned to allow the UK Parliament to claim that the African nation is a citizen of the UK. A safe destination for asylum seekers.

Culture Secretary Ms Fraser was pressed on whether British lawyers could be deployed to Rwandan courts.

He told BBC Breakfast: “There is an issue about processing and I know the Home Office is looking at it very carefully.”

He said: “I know that Home Secretary James Cleverley is now working on a new treaty with Rwanda, and we will bring forward legislation in due course.”

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision on 15 November, the government insisted it was working on contingency measures and promised a treaty with Rwanda within days along with emergency legislation in parliament – ​​but so far none. Has not come forward.

There is speculation that Rwanda is pushing for more funds on top of the £140 million already committed to the scheme.

Kigali is to be given a £15 million top-up payment for agreeing new terms on its deal with the UK to take in migrants arriving via small boats, the Sunday Times reported.

Prime Minister Mr Sunak met with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the Cop28 climate talks in Dubai on Friday.

He later declined to say how much more money he would spend to get the plan off the ground.

The Home Secretary and Mr Sunak hope the improved treaty will be enough to address judges’ concerns about the government’s key migration policy.

The PM told a press briefing at the COP that he was “finalizing” legislation designed to advance the Rwanda proposal, seen as key to fulfilling his pledge to stop the boats ahead of general elections expected next year. Is seen as.

They aim to begin deportation flights by spring.

As well as the new treaty with Kigali, Mr Sunak’s efforts to save Rwanda plan include signing a new treaty with Kigali and introducing emergency legislation that protects the country despite concerns raised by senior judges.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Downing Street originally said that a new small boat law would be published within a few days, but the wait lasted more than two weeks.

On Wednesday, the top Home Office official confirmed to MPs that negotiations on the Rwanda treaty were in their final stages.

Permanent Secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft told the Home Affairs Select Committee that officials were “finalizing” talks in the capital, Kigali.

Migrants continue to brave cold December conditions to cross the Channel.

Home Office figures show that 93 migrants traveling on two boats arrived in Britain on Friday, with more migrants believed to have arrived in Britain on Saturday.

An estimated 28,500 asylum seekers are expected to arrive using the sea route in 2023, as the anniversary of Mr Sunak’s pledge to stop the boats approaches next month.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com