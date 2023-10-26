Rishi Sunak indicated he is “confident” his administration will be able to cut taxes before the next election.

But the prime minister said the focus on meeting his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year remained the “right economic policy”.

The British leader included this commitment as one of his five promises to voters during a speech in January.

“As we get inflation down, it’s time to look ahead and of course I want to deliver a low-tax economy for the country,” Mr Sunak said after his artificial intelligence address on Thursday.

“And I am confident that we will do that, but first we have to make sure that inflation is brought down.”

There are calls from his Conservative supporters on the right for tax cuts ahead of the country’s elections to choose the next Westminster government.

Several Tory MPs, including former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, have signed a pledge not to vote for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement next month if it increases the overall tax burden on the UK.

With a general election due before January 2025, there is speculation over when Conservative leader Mr Sunak will decide to move to the country.

An eye-catching campaign video published by Number 10 on Wednesday to mark one year since Mr Sunak came to office fueled speculation that a general election could be called next autumn.

The 46-second clip, published on the Downing Street YouTube channel, offers a quick overview of Mr Sunak’s policy priorities over the past 12 months.

It asks the audience: “So what can a country achieve in 52 weeks? watch this space.”

A new electoral test for the government could come well before autumn 2024, as another by-election becomes increasingly likely.

The Tories could face a by-election in Peter Bone’s Wellingborough seat following his suspension (Stephen Russo/PA)

The Commons approved a six-week suspension for Wellingborough MP Peter Bone on Wednesday after an independent investigation upheld a case of bullying and sexual misconduct against him relating to a staff member.

A recall petition will be held which, if signed by 10% of voters in his Northamptonshire constituency, will trigger a by-election.

Mr Bone, who was stripped of the Tory whip before his suspension, is less than the 18,500 majority he won in 2019, which was overturned by Labor during last week’s Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-election.

The Tories remain around 20 points behind Labor in most opinion polls.

Asked whether he would consider tax cuts to reverse the Tories’ electoral fortunes, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve always been clear that I certainly want to cut people’s taxes – I As a conservative, I believe in doing so.

“But when I became prime minister the priority was to bring down inflation.

“And as I said then, the biggest tax cut we can do for the country is to halve inflation because it is inflation that makes people poor, raises the prices of things, depletes your savings. Gives.

“And it follows very much in the tradition of Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson, and I believe it is the right economic policy.”

Inflation is currently at 6.7%, with data published in November expected to decline significantly, mainly as a result of the reduction in the energy price ceiling.

Mr Sunak needs to reduce inflation to 5.3% before the year ends to meet his target.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com