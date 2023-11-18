Rise of smart cities in the digital age

Realizing the potential of smart cities will require public-private collaboration and security by design.

Smart city and communication network concept. 5G. IoT (Internet of Things). Telecommunication. getty

As the digital age evolves, the idea of ​​smart cities is beginning to take shape. A city that has developed a public-private infrastructure to support waste management, energy, transportation, water resources, smart building technology, sustainability, security operations and citizen services is called a “smart city”. Realizing the potential of smart cities will require public-private collaboration and security by design.

A smart city acts as a practical innovation laboratory. Information technology such as automation, robotics, enabling nanotechnologies, artificial intelligence (human/computer interface), printed electronics and photovoltaics, wearables (flexible electronics), and real-time and predictive analytics, super-computing, 5G wireless networks, secure cloud computing Technologies, mobile devices and virtualization are some of the fascinating technological trends of the digital age that are influencing the development of smart cities.

Cities have become “smarter” overall in recent years as a result of the shift from analog to digital technologies. Such cooperation involves facilitating coordinated operational actions. This also includes sharing of situational awareness.

Smart cities save costs and resource consumption, increase public participation, and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of municipal services through the use of digital technology for information and communication. These types of digital technologies are used by smart cities to facilitate information and communication, reduce expenses and resource consumption, increase public participation, and improve the efficacy and efficiency of municipal services.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are already influencing the design and operation of smart cities. One of the areas that AI and ML can support is architectural design and building facilities for optimal ergonomics and performance. Additionally, AI and ML can facilitate security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) products by integrating orchestration processes, automation, incident management and collaboration, visualization and reporting under a single interface.

A smart city is made up of many different verticals, technologies, and regulatory constraints that present a variety of interactions and obstacles. A private-public partnership is required to design and build a “safe smart city” integrating personnel, regulations, processes, environmental sustainability and technology from the public and private domains throughout the planning phase.

Waste management, energy, smart building technology, health, transportation, waste management and security services are all included in smart cities. The firm Frost & Sullivan estimates that the worldwide market potential for smart city categories such as transportation, healthcare, buildings, infrastructure, energy and governance will reach $2.46 5 trillion by 2025. Smart Cities will create business opportunities worth $2.46 trillion by 2025 (Frost.com)

While the public sector is in charge, the private sector owns most of the critical urban infrastructure. A safe smart city can truly flourish only under the auspices of public/private partnerships due to the ownership component (infrastructure, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, transit and government). Public/private partnerships are critical to the success of Smarty City operations that provide essential services and benefits. Such partnerships can help agencies reduce costs, simplify operations, and be easily scalable in times of increasing and decreasing need.

Network cyber security technology concept with graphic secure lock icon and global network line in. , [+] Tokyo city background at night in Japan, aerial panorama view getty

smart city security components

Security is also an important component for a smart city to effectively carry out functions related to civil safety and protection. The increasing complexity and scope of risks makes collaboration between the public and private sectors more important than ever. It seems logical to enhance public-private sector collaboration to counter cyber and physical threats to critical infrastructure.

Maintaining the security of a smart city is an important task because the urban security ecology of its citizens can be affected by a variety of events and threats, such as criminal activity, terrorism, weather-related disasters, and natural disasters. Urban smart technologies are emerging as a result of the increasing complexity of our cities and Internet of Things connectivity. Sadly, the threats are growing and spreading. A city should not just be connected and easily accessible. The concept of “safe smart city” is changing rapidly, and security is essential. Strong public-private partnerships are needed for construction and safety.

Please also see my article: 4 Evolving Technology Areas of Smart Cybersecurity (forbes.com)

components of a safe city

To keep a city safe, public and private infrastructure must be established to operate and supply the technology that protects and protects residents.

These include: 1) Mutual communication, situational awareness and intelligence exchange.

2) Coordinated operations management actions to avoid, minimize, address, and resolve problems.

3) Acquisition of multiple technologies to improve cyber security and physical security. Sensors, scanners, barriers, intelligence, biometrics, audio and video surveillance, and data analytics are examples of technologies.

Protocols between the public and private sectors for planning and accountability are important in building a safe and secure city. Situational awareness is built on proper communication and information exchange. First responders, law enforcement, and public and political leaders need to be able to work together, train together, and communicate to recognize and respond to ever-evolving threats.

Being able to keep up with the increasing complexity of threats is another extremely challenging task. This is a difficult endeavor that requires event mapping in advance. This mapping includes the use of horizon network monitoring and diagnostics, predictive analytics, and well-informed risk management planning. In the modern digital age, a large portion of planning can be automated through the use of big data, artificial intelligence, and algorithms. Case management, situational awareness, and mitigation are some of the exciting ways the government is integrating data analytics into homeland security initiatives. However, human monitoring is always necessary as everything has the potential for error.

All of these technologies have security-related applications in smart cities, even though their primary goal is to facilitate citizen services. Dispersion of explosives by robotics and detection of CBRNE threats by mobile chemical and biological sensors both improve public safety. Surveillance cameras and other embedded security systems and sensors can be used to monitor criminal activity and terrorist threats.

The rapid transformation of our civilization by emerging technological developments has ushered in a new renaissance. Smart cities are an inevitable outcome of this transformation and public/private partnerships and right security by design are key elements that will allow them to thrive.