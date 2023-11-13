Rise in virtual care has strained health care relationships: CEO

As Yahoo Finance’s Healthcare Week begins, reporter Anjali Khemlani sat down with Sachin Jain, President and CEO of Scan Group & Health Plan, to discuss how healthcare has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jain said increased access to telehealth has strained in-person health care relationships. Before the pandemic, building relationships between providers and patients was important, but the rise of telehealth has disrupted this.

Jain also commented on the financial stress facing hospitals, although he described the recent layoffs as more a “crisis in health care management” than a fiscal necessity. Jain says financial leaders are trained to look at things in terms of “goals,” but that thinking can undermine health care’s core focus — patients, workforce and physicians.

“I think it’s a big challenge for the industry that a lot of people expect a strong relationship,” Jain told Yahoo Finance, “and what the digital health and telehealth revolution has done is reshaping healthcare. “has turned into a series of transactions, as opposed to a relationship-oriented field.”

Jain analyzes how healthcare delivery and finance have changed, for better or worse, since the pandemic accelerated trends like virtual care. He provides insight into the continuous optimization of systems, emphasizing the need to balance access, cost and quality without neglecting the most important element of healthcare – people.

video transcript

Anjali Khemlani: We know a lot has changed since the pandemic. When hospitals were filled with patients we were forced to seek health care outside. We’ve seen the rise of pharmacy and retail health, plus telehealth has really played a role. I know you’re in charge of the payer, but you have some thoughts on this. So tell me what you think has permanently changed the way we look at health care.

Sachin Jain: Well, for one thing, I think we no longer think of facilities as the center of people’s health care experience. But I think one thing that people are starting to think about is really the soul of health care. And what I mean by that is I think these big institutions that people generally trusted for care were local and people felt like they had a real connection with them.

Today, people are increasingly seeing care – accessing care through virtual means as well as other channels. And I think people are wondering where will that relationship come from? And I think that’s a big challenge for the industry, which is that a lot of people expect stronger relationships. And what the digital health and telehealth revolutions have done is turn health care into a series of transactions as opposed to a relationship-oriented sphere.

Anjali Khemlani: I’m glad you said that. Transactions are a key because we know that cash payment options and things like that are also increasing, while the traditional system is under a bit of pressure. We know that, you know, for example, hospital systems, other facilities and industry– sorry, sectors of the industry are looking to meet their needs.

You recently expressed an interesting view on layoffs, specifically stating, “A specific savings target becomes a blind determination that goes beyond even an analysis of staffing levels to meet basic service levels.” Is.” And to translate it into simple terms, in layman’s terms here, it’s basically that these facilities have a lot of endpoints to meet, whether it’s revenue or staffing levels. And it comes at a loss of care.

Sachin Jain: Look, most of the physicians I talk to believe that we have a crisis in the management of health care organizations. And that crisis actually comes from the application of the MBA toolkit in health care delivery settings. And what I mean to say is, when you’re trained as an MBA or a finance person, you’re really trained to think about things in terms of goals and achieve those goals.

And sometimes there are things that are more important than the goals, like the patients, like the people, like the workforce, like staff morale, that have a significant impact on the output, which is the clinical outcomes that are actually provided. There is care. And I think sometimes too much focus on goals takes us away from actually delivering the types of results and building the types of relationships that we were talking about earlier. And so you’re seeing health systems laying off people, not necessarily thinking about whether they actually have enough staff to serve the patients they need to meet their financial goals. Are serving for.

Now many people say things like no margin, no mission. Also covering the basics of genuinely caring about the people you care about and the business you’re in. And so if you’re not able to necessarily restructure your organization or reorganize your care processes to reduce costs and you’re only blunt instrument is a layoff, you end up in this weird situation where people are in some of the world’s The best academic health centers or the best health systems in the world are saying that they don’t really have what it takes to care for patients.

You have labor conflicts, you have strikes, you have increasing regulatory and reimbursement pressures. These are very difficult times for health care. At the same time, what we cannot lose sight of is our focus on patients and doing what is right for the people we are trying to serve.

