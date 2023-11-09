RISC Zero, the industry-leading developer of general-purpose ZK technology, 3 technological innovations under the open source Apache2 license

[PRESS RELEASE – SEATTLE, WA, November 9th, 2023]

The move will dramatically accelerate zero-knowledge development by allowing millions of developers worldwide to access technological innovations.

RISC Zero, the developers of the leading general-purpose zero-knowledge (ZK) virtual machine technology, and the team behind Zeth, ZKVM, and Bonsai, today open-sourced the three key technologies as public goods for all zero-knowledge cryptography and blockchains. Sourcing announced. Developers: High-speed recursion, proof composition, and a stark to snark wrapper. Developers can now modify, extend, audit, and sublicense these powerful tools under the restrictive and community-friendly Apache2 license.

Zero-knowledge cryptography is a transformative technology that provides new levels of privacy, security, and flexibility to individuals and companies around the world. “Open-source has always been in RISC Zero’s DNA, and we believe it is important that ZK development is guided by the principles of OSS. We are committed to ensuring that developers around the world can build and deploy with the confidence provided by the OSS license”, said Jeremy Bruestel, co-founder and chief scientist of RISC Zero.

Traditional software licensing often hides solutions in black boxes with restrictive usage terms. By open-sourcing these innovations, RISC Zero is providing industry-leading transparency, visibility, and assurance to its global community of developers. “Our code has undergone extensive external audits and formal security reviews, and we believe now is the right time to make these tools available for use by millions of developers around the world,” said Kevin Nasseri, head of security at RISC Zero.

About RISC Zero

RISC Zero is the world leader in general-purpose zero-knowledge (ZK) computation. Instead of requiring developers to learn new languages ​​or complex cryptography, RISC Zero makes zk technology accessible and allows companies and developers to quickly build and deploy applications. Using a new approach based on the RISC-V instruction set and leveraging open standards, RISC Zero provides a robust set of existing crates and libraries that developers can take advantage of while reducing development time for real-world applications. Can build faster.

With its world-class team of technology and security experts and focus on general-purpose zero-knowledge computation, RISC Zero is working to make zero-knowledge the global standard for digital trust.

