November 1, 2023
Ripple’s XRP rises to alt=


Bitcoin has been strengthening for the past few days and its price has consistently remained above $34K. This has given some altcoins an opportunity to surge, with XRP and SOL leading the way among the major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin consolidates above $34K

Bitcoin price has been unable to rise above $35K and is, instead, passively consolidating at around $34.4K, where it currently trades.

Many analysts believe that the cryptocurrency is currently preparing for the next phase and that is consolidation under resistance – a well-known bullish trading pattern.

Source: Binance via TradingView

There has been a lot of excitement in the industry recently, mostly surrounding topics like the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although there has been no official confirmation, industry players are now more excited than ever.

Altseason booming?

While Bitcoin is consolidating, it has given some altcoins the opportunity to perform very well. This further lends credence to the notion that an altcoin season may be on the horizon.

As seen in the heatmap below, not all altcoins are performing well, but some of them are actually booming.

xrp_price_chart_0111231
Source: Quantify Crypto

Notably, the price of XRP increased by more than 5% today, breaking above the important psychological and technical level of $0.60. It is very interesting to see whether the cryptocurrency will be able to maintain this upward momentum.

On the other hand, we also have Solana’s SOL. It has increased by a massive 7% in the last 24 hours and is now moving towards $40. It is worth noting that SOL’s performance has been quite good throughout the week.

