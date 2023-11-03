TL;DR

The DFSA has approved XRP for use at the Dubai International Financial Centre, joining other approved cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH.

Ripple’s CEO praised Dubai’s regulatory environment and indicated Ripple’s commitment to expansion in the region.

Ripple scores a legal victory against the US SEC and sees an increase in XRP holdings by major investors.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has approved XRP, the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple ecosystem, for use by local virtual asset services at the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

According to a press release, crypto firms and businesses licensed within the DIFC can now include XRP in their virtual asset services.

dfsa list xrp

Ripple revealed that XRP is the first crypto asset to be approved by the DFSA since the regulator began receiving external applications. The asset now joins Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) as previously approved by the DFSA.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said:

“Dubai continues to demonstrate global leadership when it comes to regulation of virtual assets and fostering innovation. It is refreshing to see the DFSA encouraging the adoption and use of digital assets like XRP in a bid to establish Dubai as a leading financial services hub with the intention of attracting foreign investment and accelerating economic growth.

With the listing of XRP in Dubai, new regional payments and use cases could open up for the XRP ledger. Ripple said Dubai’s innovation-forward regulations and reputation as a leading global financial center drove the decision to choose DIFC for its Middle East and North Africa headquarters in 2020. Over time, the MENA region has amassed and now accounts for approximately 20% of Ripple’s customers. ,

“Ripple will continue to double its presence in Dubai, and we will continue to work closely with regulators to realize the full potential of crypto,” Garlinghouse said.

Ripple registers significant win

While the UAE continues its mission to become one of the most innovative jurisdictions providing regulatory clarity and guidance for licensed firms through the DFSA’s crypto regime, Ripple and XRP have recently seen significant wins. .

Ripple has won two partial victories against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in July and October. A federal judge ruled in July that the programmatic sale of All the allegations were also rejected. Chris Larson, executive chairman of the company.

Meanwhile, XRP recently hit an all-time high in an important metric: a record number of sharks and whales of over 277,000.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com