Ripple (XRP) vs SEC Settlement Rumors Running Rampans on Twitter (X)

Is the Ripple/SEC Saga Near the End?

The drama between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been going on for almost three years. In December 2020, the regulator filed a lawsuit against the blockchain venture, accusing it of violating multiple laws and selling billions of dollars worth of XRP as an unregistered security.

Both sides have been firing at each other for years, with Ripple currently having the upper hand in the battle. The company won three important (yet partial) court victories against its enemy. The first occurred in July when a federal judge ruled that its programmatic XRP sales did not constitute an offering of investment contracts.

Over the following months, magistrates rejected the SEC’s attempt to appeal the initial decision, while the CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – and executive chairman – Chris Larsen – were cleared of all charges brought by the watchdog.

And while the outcome of the dispute is due to come in the spring of 2024 (during a grand trial involving both organizations), some X (Twitter) users believe that such a development could happen relatively soon.

The SEC was scheduled to convene a confidential meeting yesterday and discuss specific topics such as the establishment and settlement of injunction actions, the establishment and settlement of administrative proceedings, resolution of litigation claims and others.

This has led conspiracy theory fans to speculate that some kind of solution may also be in place with Ripple and will be announced in the near future. Some members indicating such agreement are X users jack the rippler And xrp captain,

XRP ready to rally if Ripple wins?

Many experts and even AI-powered language model ChatGPT have suggested that a decisive Ripple victory could cause the XRP price to explode. Recall that the valuation of the asset increased by more than 70% in mid-July after the company’s first partial victory against the SEC.

Analysts like Dark Defender and eGig Crypto have also made short-term predictions. The former believes that XRP could reach $0.88 as early as December, while the latter believes that the coin could end the year at around $0.71.

Those interested in delving deeper into the matter and learning how the token might perform in the final quarter of 2023 can take a look at our video below:

source: cryptopotato.com