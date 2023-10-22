Newbie developers are increasingly leaving crypto projects, while those classified as more “established” (more than two years) and “emerging” (those that have been working for one to two years) have remained relatively resilient over the past year. .

A new study from Electric Capital shows that Ripple is one of the few projects that has seen an increase in its developer count as of October. The XRP ecosystem has seen growth of over 18% year-on-year and currently has 172 monthly active developers.

positive developer development

According to the report, projects like StarkNet and zkSync recorded growth of 4% and 6% respectively. While StarkNet currently claims 517 monthly active developers, zkSync’s figure was 229.

Additionally, Ethereum-based privacy-first zkRollup, Aztec Protocol saw growth of over 168% year-over-year and now has 76 monthly active developers. Modular data availability network Celestia was close behind with more than 145% year-over-year growth, registering 81 monthly active developers.

On the other hand, TON closed with a modest increase of 8% year-to-date. Its monthly active developer count was 126.

developer trends

As of October 1, 2023, there are 19,300 monthly active open-source developers. This represents a 27% decrease in developer numbers compared to October 1, 2022.

Notably, departing developers in the crypto space consisted primarily of newcomers who had been involved in crypto for less than a year and accounted for about 25% of all code commits.

The report highlighted a significant 58% decline in the number of newcomers, a modest 11% increase in emerging developers and a modest 5% increase in the number of established developers.

Electric Capital Software Engineer Enrique Herreros Forward noted,

“Developers who have been in crypto longer and push code work longer: average of 12 active weeks for developers still working vs. 1 week for developers who have moved on. “An average of 21 months of experience for developers who are still working, while 5 months of experience for developers who have left.”

Additionally, it is important to note that the number of developers has declined over the past year, a 27% decrease from October 1, 2022, and a 4% decline from October 1, 2021.

Despite this recent decline, developer numbers have increased by a substantial 66% compared to October 1, 2020, indicating overall growth in the open-source developer community over the past three years.

