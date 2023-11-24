Ripple (XRP) price rally coming in December? This analyst comments

TL;DR

XRP year end prediction : Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO estimates XRP could rise above $0.71 by the end of the year, an increase of 15%, but warns of a potential drop below $0.55 before climbing.

: Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO estimates XRP could rise above $0.71 by the end of the year, an increase of 15%, but warns of a potential drop below $0.55 before climbing. previous mega pump principle : Previously, EGRAG CRYPTO suggested a possible “mega pump” for XRP, sending its value rising to around $0.85.

: Previously, EGRAG CRYPTO suggested a possible “mega pump” for XRP, sending its value rising to around $0.85. Other Analyst’s Perspective: Another analyst, Dark Defender, predicts a rise in the price of XRP between $1.05 and $1.88, citing a “cup and handle pattern” on his daily time frame.

A 15% increase by New Year’s Eve?

Could XRP price take another offensive by the end of 2023? This is a question that many cryptocurrency supporters are asking and it is one of the most popular topics in the community.

an analyst who believe that X (Twitter) user EGRAG CRYPTO says such an uptrend could be in the cards. He presented a chart according to which XRP could end the year above $0.71, indicating a 15% increase from its current valuation.

However, the analyst warned that the asset price could fall below the certain resistance level of $0.55 (known as the “Berlin Wall”) before climbing to the above peak.

Previously, EGRAG CRYPTO believed that XRP could be on the verge of a “mega pump” that could push its valuation to $0.85 in the next months.

Other XRP short-term predictions

X (Twitter) user DarkDefender is another analyst who thinks Ripple’s native token could head north in the near future. Recently, he suggested that the asset has formed “a cup and handle pattern on the daily time frame,” which could result in a price increase in the range of $1.05 to $1.88.

Those who want to know how XRP might perform in the remaining quarter of the year can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com