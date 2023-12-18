TL;DR

bitcoin volatility: Bitcoin prices experienced volatility, rising between $38,000 and $44,000, with predictions of a future rise to $100,000 influenced by factors such as BTC infusions and political events. Ripple’s XRP prospects: Experts predict that Ripple’s Bonk Inu (Bonk) fluctuations: Bonk Inu, a Solana memecoin, saw a sharp rise in price and major exchange listing, briefly surpassing a market capitalization of $2 billion before settling around $1.25 billion.

Bitcoin (BTC) Volatility

The primary cryptocurrency has experienced increased volatility since the beginning of the month, with both bulls and bears trying to make a move in it. On December 1, the price of BTC was around $38,000, but a few days later, it reached a 20-month high of $44,000. Shortly thereafter, it declined significantly, and despite a brief rise above $43K, it is currently at the $41K level (according to data from CoinGecko).

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin, many analysts and experts believe that the asset is poised for substantial gains in the near future.

VanEck’s Head of Digital Assets Research Matthew Sigel and Digital Assets Senior Investment Analyst Patrick Bush are among the individuals who are predicting that Bitcoin will be boosted by the BTC halving and the potential re-election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. The price could reach the coveted $100,000 mark. Next year.

Furthermore, he predicted that Satoshi Nakamoto (the anonymous creator of the digital asset) would be named Time Magazine’s Man of the Year.

Those interested in checking out additional BTC price predictions coming from prominent personalities can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Is Ripple (XRP) About to Explode?

Another crypto asset that has been of immense interest to investors is Ripple’s native token – XRP. Despite the recent consolidation around $0.60-$0.61, some experts remain optimistic that the asset could reach a new all-time high next year.

Such is the case with (Twitter) user JD, who thinks XRP is becoming a “golden cross.” According to him, this event could trigger an “imminent” price surge, with XRP jumping to $24 by the end of 2024.

Those who are curious to know what might happen to the Ripple coin in the remaining weeks of the current year can take a look at the clip below:

bonk stole the show

It is safe to say that the digital asset that has attracted the most attention recently is Bonk Inu (BONK). Solana memecoin was experiencing triple-digit price increases almost daily last week, likely influenced by interactions coming from some major cryptocurrency exchanges. Recall that Binance and Coinbase listed BONK on their platforms, which increased the hype around it.

Additionally, Memecoin’s market capitalization briefly surpassed the $2 billion milestone, becoming the third-largest of its kind after Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Over the weekend, BONK lost some momentum, being down 6% over the past 24 hours. Its market cap is approximately $1.25 billion, making it the 56th largest token in the entire crypto sector.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com