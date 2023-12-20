Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast, Bitcoin (BTC) Looking for a Breakout, Bonk Inu (BONK) Loses Steam: Bits Recap December 20

TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC): Reached more than $44,000 in December but then declined. Analysts estimate a potential rise to $100,000 by 2024-2026, driven by the halving event in 2024. Ripple (XRP): Reached above $0.80 in July, now fluctuating around $0.60. Future projections vary, with some expecting significant growth. bonk inu (bonk):Experienced rapid growth, surpassing a market capitalization of $2 billion, but has recently suffered a decline, raising questions about its long-term viability.

Is Bitcoin (BTC) Getting Ready for Another Rally?

The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization – Bitcoin (BTC) – experienced an explosive price rise in early December, reaching more than $44,000 in 20 months. And while many expected this bullish trend to continue in the following weeks, the asset moved south in line with the overall market correction.

BTC fell below $41,000 in mid-December, but rose again to above $43,000 shortly afterward. Currently, it hovers around $42,600 (according to data from CoinGecko), with some analysts believing that this could be a solid starting point for reaching a new all-time high in the next few years.

DonAlt – host of the popular YouTube channel Technical Roundup – highlighted the upcoming BTC halving (scheduled for April 2024) as a major catalyst that could push the asset towards the coveted $100,000 level. He predicted that such a figure could be touched in 2025 or 2026.

Those curious to know whether the BTC bullish trend has begun, as well as what other elements could play a role in its price rise, can take a look at our latest video below:

What about Ripple (XRP)?

Ripple’s native token – XRP – came into the limelight in mid-July this year, with its price reaching above $0.80. This comes shortly after Ripple scored its first major (so far partial) victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nevertheless, the coin could not maintain the momentum and continued to hover between $0.50 and $0.70 in the following months. Currently, it stands at $0.60, while many experts believe that the valuation could move north before the end of the current year.

Popular X (Twitter) user DarkDefender recently claimed that XRP could rise to $0.85 by New Year’s Eve if it holds above the $0.56 and $0.52 support points.

Patrick Riley – founder of Reaper Financial – was far more optimistic, envisioning the asset rising to $22. In his view, such a record would be possible because Ethereum is a “dying horse that has been limping for a long time” and its destruction could push investors towards other crypto projects, including Ripple.

Those interested in checking out how XRP might perform over the remaining weeks of 2023 can take a look at our dedicated video below:

bonk lost ground

Last but not least, we will talk about the latest sensation in the crypto sphere – Bonk Inu (BONK). Solana memecoin was in the news for the past several weeks with its price charting new ATHs almost daily. This peaked on December 15, when BONK’s market capitalization crossed the $2 billion mark, and Memecoin became the third-largest token in the region.

Its huge rally can be attributed to the success of Solana and the support it has received from major crypto exchanges. As cryptopotato According to the report, both Binance and Coinbase have listed BONK on their platforms.

However, the asset has been falling over the past few days, and some may wonder if the hype surrounding it is starting to wear off. BONK has declined by more than 11% in the last 24 hours, while its market cap has fallen below $1.2 billion.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com