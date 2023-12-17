Ripple (XRP) Opportunity of a Lifetime According to FMR. Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal

Long-term XRP investors have shown remarkable patience and resilience after the SEC lawsuit ended. After a series of victories against most of the SEC’s charges this year, Ripple Labs is still battling the regulator over how much of a financial penalty it should pay.

FMR. Goldman Head’s Opportunity of a Lifetime: XRP

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal told CryptoLaw founder and Ripple amicus brief attorney John Deaton in a recent interview that he purchased XRP after the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs in December 2020. Pal described his XRP play as the opportunity of a lifetime. ,

“When you see something like this, it’s like, ‘Okay, now the price has been discounted massively. We know it’s a real thing, half the people have been priced out of the market, it This is the opportunity of a lifetime. So that’s when I bought it. And I’ve had it ever since.”

After predicting the US mortgage crisis of 2008–2009, Raoul Pal served as co-head of European hedge fund sales in equities and equity derivatives at Goldman Sachs in London.

Raul Pal moves on XRP price

Pal believes in the long-term fundamental value of the XRP token. During the interview with Deaton, he said that he followed the same logic when he entered the Solana (SOL) token:

“Crisis comes. The price is absolutely crazy, but I can see there is a vibrant community going on with real use cases for the series. This is not ghost use, this is actual use, so in such a situation, it is time to put your capital to work.”

He also explained that since Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling in July, he has maintained that Ripple tokens are not securities. Unless Bitcoin goes on its next multi-year bull run, the price of XRP will hit new highs. But she will not go. His thesis is that the market cap of altcoins like XRP and SOL will remain tied to the Bitcoin macrocycle.

Pal says that when the macro-cycle’s alternative season begins around 2025, “everything gets ridiculously high.” Additionally, in a recent post on

Many analysts are currently bullish on XRP in the short term as the price is on the verge of printing a traditionally bullish pattern.

source: cryptopotato.com