Ripple (XRP) is the most traded cryptocurrency on this exchange

XRP-KRW is the top trading pair on Upbit, outperforming BTC-KRW and ETH-KRW.

XRP has been the top-ranked trading asset on Upbit for 70 days, surpassing BTC’s 64 days.

XRP recently reached $0.58; Forecasts suggest a possible rise to $6 by 2024 after crossing the $1.30 mark.

Ripple’s native token –

A research conducted by crypto market data provider Kaiko has revealed that XRP-KRW is the most popular trading pair on the popular South Korean exchange Upbit. The year-to-date (YTD) transaction volume involved has exceeded $30 billion, with BTC-KRW in second place.

Interestingly, ETH-KRW is ranked ninth, ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) and other digital assets that Upbit users will trade.

It is worth noting that the trading pair involving XRP has been at the top of the ranking for the most number of days – 70, followed by BTC-KRW at 64th place.

XRP’s recent gains

The coin’s valuation has been on a notable rise recently, surpassing $0.58 earlier this week and reaching a two-month high. According to some experts and analysts, the current bullish state of the market, a possible decisive victory against the SEC and other regulatory developments could push the price of XRP even higher.

According to popular analyst Dark Defender, the forecast could become reality if XRP manages to overcome several support and resistance levels, such as the $1.30 mark. From that moment, it could reach $6 within a few months.

Those interested in checking out where the XRP price is likely to rise in the remaining months of 2023 can take a look at the video below:

