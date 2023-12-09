Ripple (XRP) in 2023: The most important developments of this year

TL;DR

Ripple won three important partial legal victories against the SEC in 2023, including a favorable ruling on the XRP sale and acquittal of top executives on charges, with a major trial set for April 2024.

Ripple has been recognized with prestigious awards, including winning the UK’s PAY360 award as well as being named one of People Magazine’s “100 Companies Who Care” and Fortune Magazine’s Top Workplaces in Technology.

Buoyed by these successes, the price of Ripple’s XRP token surged by 77% in 2023. Future price movements may be impacted by the outcome of the 2024 Bitcoin halving and the ongoing Ripple-SEC lawsuit.

Ripple’s winning streak against SEC

2023 has been a hugely successful year for Ripple (at least so far). Some might argue that its main achievements are linked to its legal battles against its great enemy – the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company achieved three significant, yet partial, victories, the first victory coming in mid-July. At the time, US federal judge Analisa Torres determined that Ripple’s XRP sales years ago were not an offering of investment contracts.

The second victory came in early October when a magistrate rejected the SEC’s intention to appeal the initial court decision. Shortly after, Ripple’s CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – and Executive Chairman – Chris Larsen – were cleared of all charges brought by the regulator.

And while the SEC appears to be the underdog in the legal battle, the war is not over yet. The two institutions are scheduled to meet each other in a grand trial next spring. In addition, Judge Torres set a schedule for treatment-related discovery and briefing. Ripple and the SEC must complete the necessary procedures before February 12, 2024.

Ripple’s rewards in 2023

Apart from its success in the courtroom, the blockchain venture has made headlines by winning some prestigious awards. Ripple received recognition from People’s Magazine by being ranked among the “100 Companies that Care about Employees and Society.”

Several months later, Fortune Magazine ranked the crypto firm 13th (out of 50) as a “Best Workplace in Technology” for 2023.

Last but not least, Ripple won the most prestigious payment award in the United Kingdom (UK) – the PAY360 Award. It tops the ranking for being a leader in digital currencies/assets in financial services.

xrp price rally

Somewhat expected, the price performance of XRP (Ripple’s native token) coincides with the company’s achievements throughout the current year.

The coin was valued at $0.35 at the beginning of 2023, while currently, it is around $0.62 (according to data from CoinGecko), which represents an increase of 77%.

The rise was even greater in July when XRP rose above $0.80 shortly after Ripple achieved its first partial court victory against the SEC. Many analysts have recently predicted that the token could explode in the near future, including some with outrageous targets. For example, Shannon Thorpe claimed that XRP could rise to $500.

Such a valuation will likely remain a mirage, considering the fact that for this to happen the asset market capitalization would have to exceed $250 trillion. Recall that the entire market capitalization of the cryptocurrency industry was approximately $3 trillion during the boom in 2021, when Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of nearly $70K.

Those interested in knowing how XRP might perform over the remaining weeks of 2023 can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Could 2024 Be Ripple (XRP) Year?

The current bullish state of the cryptocurrency sector and upcoming developments over the next year could lead to further increases in the price of XRP.

One element that could play a role is the Bitcoin halving (scheduled for spring 2024). This event could contribute to a potential BTC bull run, as history shows that the asset’s uptrend can stimulate a rally among altcoins.

Another factor to watch is the outcome of the lawsuit between Ripple and the SEC. The grand trial between the two entities is scheduled for April 2024. A decisive Ripple victory would delight the crypto community and potentially lead to a rise in the XRP price. On the other hand, if the SEC is victorious the implications for the asset may not be so favorable.

source: cryptopotato.com