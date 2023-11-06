TL;DR

The XRP reached a three -month high of $ 0.71, leading to a promotion of the ongoing rally, although a disturbance on Crypto.com temporarily showed it at an all -time high of $ 247.

The token’s market capitalization climbed to nearly $37.8 billion, overtaking Binance Coin (BNB) to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) remain in the top three market cap positions.

The price of XRP is a topic that concerns many cryptocurrency participants. It recently hit a new three-month high of over $0.71 (according to data from CoinGecko), with some analysts predicting even more upside in the near future.

Over the past few hours many X (Twitter) users shared that XRP has reached an all-time high of $247. The surprise target is believed to have been spotted on Crypto.com’s application.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!! New XRP glitch underway $247 per #XRP, pic.twitter.com/0ZHOW9NsPI – Jacked Ripple ©️ (@RippleXrpie) 6 November 2023

However, this looked to be a glitch as XRP actually matched the valuation of Binance Coin (BNB), which traded at that level.

Despite still being far off that amazing mark, the XRP army had a serious reason to be happy as their favorite coin became the fourth-largest in the entire sector.

As cryptopotato According to the report, the asset’s market capitalization grew to nearly $37.8 billion, overtaking BNB, which stood in fifth place with $37.7 billion.

BTC (about $685 billion), ETH ($228 billion), and USDT ($85.5 billion) round out the top three spots.

