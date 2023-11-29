Ripple (XRP) Growth, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast, and Cardano (ADA) Targets: Bits Recap November 29

TL;DR

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a strong correction, now trading at over $38,000, with projections to reach $65,000 by 2024 and $524,000 by 2027, as analyst PlanB has forecast.

Ripple’s XRP experienced a successful year due in part to a legal victory against the SEC, which led to increased trading and re-listings on various exchanges.

Cardano’s ADA is on a bullish trend, recently reaching $0.40, with analysts predicting potential new highs with targets up to $14.

BTC is projected to reach over $500,000

The primary cryptocurrency has gone through a turbulent year (so far), with its price recouping losses from the devastating market crash in 2022. At the moment, BTC is trading at over $38,000, which represents an increase of 130% compared to the valuation. On 1 January 2023.

Some analysts believe that the bullish trend has just begun, envisioning the asset reaching new peaks in the near future. One such expert is X (Twitter) user PlanB, who has set extremely bullish targets for the next years.

According to him, BTC could rise to $65,000 by the next Bitcoin halving (scheduled for spring 2024). Additionally, PlanB estimated that property prices could rise to a staggering $524,000 by 2027.

The analyst claimed that the next potential bullish cycle will be driven by the upcoming halving and possible approval of a spot BTC ETF in the United States and will be more explosive than 2021.

Those interested in checking out additional price predictions coming from key personalities can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Recent Achievements of XRP

Ripple’s native token – XRP – is another asset that has had a highly successful year. The blockchain venture has scored three major (so far partial) victories in its legal battle against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), sending the coin’s price soaring.

The streak of wins against the regulator has led some cryptocurrency exchanges to re-list XRP on their platforms, while investors have renewed their interest.

As cryptopotato At one point earlier this year, Ripple’s token was the most traded altcoin on US-based cryptocurrency exchanges, according to the report. Recently, XRP became the top traded digital asset on Uphold for the week of November 18 – November 25.

ADA headed for fresh peak?

Last but not least, we’ll talk about Cardano’s native token – ADA – and its recent uptrend. Recently, it touched $0.40, which represents a 30% increase on a monthly basis.

Many analysts, including X user Lucid and Crypto Capital Venture founder Dan Gambardello, believe the asset could reach a new ATH in the future. The former said that ADA has a chance to rise to $14, while the latter set a price tag of $11.

Those interested in checking out more ADA price predictions can take a look at our latest video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com