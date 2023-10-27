Ripple (XRP) CEO of the Year? john deaton thinks so

TL;DR

John E Deaton praised Ripple for growth amid challenges and suggested that Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, could be the “CEO of the decade”.

Ripple has seen several partial victories against the SEC, including clearing CEO Garlinghouse and Chairman Larsen of charges.

A major trial between Ripple and the SEC is set for next April, with potentially broader crypto industry implications.

CEO Garlinghouse is eligible to hold this position

John E. Deaton – a prominent American lawyer who stood behind thousands of XRP investors in the lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – praised He is excited about what he has achieved in the last three years.

He argued that the company managed to grow its business during an “extended brutal bear market” and under the “dark cloud” of enforcement action coming from the regulator.

He also reminded about the divestment spree that many cryptocurrency companies have launched over the past few years in an effort to address negative market conditions. In contrast, Deaton claimed that Ripple was hiring employees and expanding its operations.

“He accomplished all this despite being unfairly targeted by prejudiced, conflicted and compromised individuals.”

Following this, the lawyer highlighted Ripple’s success in the lawsuit against the US SEC and praised the company’s CEO – Brad Garlinghouse – for playing a key role in all the achievements. He further suggested that the boss should be on the “shortlist for CEO of the decade” if the organization files for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next three years.

Ripple’s march towards final victory

Speaking of Ripple and the US SEC, it is worth paying attention to the latest developments in the legal process between the two entities.

The blockchain venture scored a major partial victory in mid-July when a federal judge ruled that the company’s programmatic XRP sale years ago did not violate securities laws. Ripple’s native token reacted more positively, rising to $0.85 (per CoinGecko) minutes after the news broke.

The company scored two more victories in the following months after US magistrates rejected the SEC’s intention to appeal the initial decision and when CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen were acquitted of all charges.

Both the institutions are scheduled to meet each other in a grand test in April next year. The outcome of this process is expected to resonate throughout the cryptocurrency space and is highly anticipated by the community.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com