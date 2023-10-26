Ripple (XRP) airdrop is coming to this cryptocurrency exchange, but there’s a problem

TL;DR

Uphold offers free 20,000 XRP for eligible US trades of at least $20; The initial reward was 10,000 XRP.

The promotion follows Uphold’s partnership with Ripple to improve cross-border payments.

XRP trades around $0.56, close to its recent peak of $0.58.

doubling the prize

US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Uphold – exposure X said on Twitter that one of its users will have a unique chance to win 20,000 XRP tokens (equivalent to more than $11,000 at current rates). Those wishing to participate for free must make qualifying trades of at least $20 on the platform.

The team behind the company explained that the offering is only available to residents of the United States (except New York and Florida) and those who have “successfully verified your identity (IDV) and certain Uphold” Know Your Customer. “Procedures have been completed.”

“Employees of Uphold HQ Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Uphold”), its agencies, and members of their respective families and/or individuals with whom any of the above reside, are eligible to participate,” the entity said. Are not eligible.” ,

It is worth noting that the airdrop was announced at the beginning of the month when the company planned to distribute 10,000 XRP to one lucky user.

Ripple/Uphold Partnership

Uphold doubled the volume of its XRP airdrop about a day after joining forces with Ripple. As cryptopotato Reported on October 25, the blockchain venture struck the deal “in an effort to strengthen and enhance its cross-border payments infrastructure.”

XRP has maintained its good price performance amid positive news related to Ripple. The coin is currently trading at around $0.56 (according to data from CoinGecko), a slight decline from the more than two-month high of $0.58 registered earlier this week.

Those interested in knowing how high XRP could go during the final quarter of the year can take a look at our video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com