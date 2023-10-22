Ripple wins SEC lawsuit: 4 tailwinds and 3 headwinds for XRP price

Ripple (XRP) is the 5th largest crypto by market cap after BTC, ETH, USDT and BNB. In mid-October 2023, Ripple had a market capitalization of $26.6 billion.

The price of XRP started rising again in mid-October after barely rising for six months (apart from a surge that lasted for a few weeks in July).

Here are the six key XRP price factors going forward:

1. Tailwind: SEC drops charges against Ripple executives

The Ripple token surged 6% in a 7-day window on Thursday after the market welcomed the news of the SEC backing down on two key parts of the Ripple lawsuit.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said in court papers that it is withdrawing all claims against two key Ripple executives.

This will save both the officers from jury trial. The SEC said in its filing that the dropped charges leave the case to Ripple Labs to negotiate penalties.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

“Dismissing civil claims against Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, who were sued for aiding the sale of Ripple Labs, will likely encourage wealthy crypto defendants to fight regulators in court.”

Larsen and Garlinghouse have been vocal critics of the SEC regarding the lawsuit against Ripple. According to Reuters, Garlinghouse said:

“Instead of going after criminals who stole customer funds on offshore exchanges who were taking political sides, the SEC went after good guys.”

The statement appears to be a reference to FTX exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently on trial for criminal charges related to FTX and Alameda Research.

2. Headwinds: Ongoing SEC lawsuit drives down XRP price

The XRP price took the market by storm after a US judge ruled against the SEC in July that Ripple tokens are not securities. But that victory was short-lived. In October, the price of XRP is back to where it was 6 months ago.

This could happen again after Ripple’s victory this month if the SEC continues to slow down its lawsuit and drag out uncertainty about Ripple’s future.

Before the SEC dropped the charges against Larsen and Garlinghouse, TheStreet recently reported that Ripple had been one of crypto’s worst-performing assets in October:

“Ripple’s weak performance in mid-October now makes the crypto one of the worst-performing tokens in the crypto market, erasing any gains previously achieved.”

Ripple (and Binance) are easy targets for the SEC because they are not as decentralized as Bitcoin and Ethereum and have a more corporate structure. The longer the SEC fight drags on, the worse things will be for investors.

3. Tailwind: Ripple investors hope SEC settles soon

While the looming question of XRP’s regulatory status is holding off some investors, others are holding on to Ripple in the hopes that they will have money when it is finally settled.

It’s possible that the SEC will soon wave the white flag once and for all after all the setbacks in its case this year. Perhaps this is also a possibility. At the very least the SEC may be more willing to step forward and reach a settlement with Ripple Labs. If and when that happens, it will undoubtedly bring the XRP price up again.

The price of XRP jumped from $0.49 to $0.53 on October 19, after the SEC backed off from charging two top Ripple Labs executives on trial. Therefore, the final resolution of all SEC actions against Ripple will definitely bring the bullish momentum back once again. Rally.

Given the length and cost of Ripple’s legal battle against the SEC, there could also be a prolonged bull market for XRP to satisfy years of pent-up demand.

With a decisive outcome to the SEC’s cat-and-mouse game, the upcoming rally would be apt to last longer than the July rally.

4. Headwind: Intense competition from Bitcoin, DeFi

Fighting for market share with several strategic competitors is a constant headwind for Ripple. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the battle for crypto investors’ capital is intensifying.

Based on the amount of money raised for blockchain startups in the third quarter, the capital community clearly favors DeFi projects over more centralized finance blockchains like Ripple.

This DeFi vs. CeFi narrative could be a continuing headache for cryptocurrency investors concerned about the XRP price. (More about fundraising and Ripple in Value Factor #7 below.)

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto industry or 51% market share is at a 31-month high.

More than a year of headline news in both industry-focused and mainstream outlets supporting Bitcoin’s decentralized network is a headwind for CeFi companies like Ripple and Binance.

5. Tailwind: Positive market signals for XRP price

While XRP price declined by about 3% for the 6-month period ending just before this week’s SEC retreat, trading on crypto exchanges had already begun to move upward.

Before the latest victory in the SEC lawsuit, XRP had recently gained 2.6% on average crypto exchange prices in a 5-day window.

This has put the price of Ripple one notch higher than in the last 30 days. Furthermore, the accumulation of Ripple whale addresses indicates a possible correction in the near future.

6. Headwind: Ripple Labs spins off Bitstamp with XRP

Despite the good news and strong technical signals for Ripple this week, a whale-sized portion of the XRP tokens recently shipped to Bitstamp could be overloading the market with supply.

Ripple Labs sent more than 30 million XRP to the crypto exchange earlier this month. If the company intends to sell it, it could lead to more supply of XRP in the market and hinder Ripple’s price.

It’s possible that Ripple is getting ready to sell those XRP tokens for cash to pay off any penalties incurred in a judgment or settlement with the SEC.

7. Tailwind: A potential Ripple IPO is in the works

Ripple Labs could go public with an IPO and become a Wall Street traded company. This will generate renewed interest, new capital and business alliances, and a lot of media attention.

Although there is little in the way of official verification for them, there have been rumors of a Ripple IPO on crypto Twitter (X.com) this week. This would potentially bring in massive amounts of institutional and mainstream capital and significantly expand the overall balance sheet of the Ripple ecosystem.

