Why are whales boosting XRP this time?

Despite XRP’s recent price volatility, the increase in large orders reflects increased activity within the XRP network. These massive increases in

According to data from Whale Alert, individual whales – one believed to be Ripple Labs, have recently executed notable XRP transactions, raising eyebrows in the crypto community. Here are the details of three important transfers:

25.5 million XRP tokens (approximately $15.6 million) transferred from an unknown wallet to the Bitstamp crypto exchange. 85 million XRP tokens (approximately $51.99 million) were transferred from one unknown wallet to another. It appears that Ripple itself transferred 90 million XRP tokens (worth approximately $55.24 million) to an unknown wallet.

200 million XRP moved in less than 24 hours

Whale Alert initially reported a total movement of 200 million XRP tokens. Detailed on-chain analysis shows that an address associated with Ripple Labs initially sent 90 million XRP from Ripple to the wallet address “rJqiMb”. It later transferred 85 million XRP to “rP4X2h”. The purpose and recipients of these transactions are unknown, leading to speculation within the crypto community.

🚨 🚨 🚨 90,000,000 #XRP (55,248,785 USD) transferred from #Wave for unknown wallet – Whale Alert (@whale_alert) 20 November 2023

In addition to these transfers to unknown wallets, a significant whale transferred 25.50 million XRP from the “r4wf7enWPx…5XgwHh4Rzn” wallet to Bitstamp, a Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange.

Both Bitstamp and Bitso are common exchanges for whales to transact as these exchanges are linked to Ripple. This suggests that the majority of these transfers were made by Ripple Labs, which is most likely to finance the fight against the SEC.

Despite the ongoing uncertainties, some analysts are bullish on a potential XRP price breakout in the near future. As CryptoPotato reported, renowned trader EGRAG CRYPTO believes that XRP could rise by 40% if certain conditions are met.

source: cryptopotato.com