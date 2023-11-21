Ripple vs. SEC Lawsuit Affects Commission’s Future Outlook: Legal Expert Comments

TL;DR

Here’s why the SEC changed its approach

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again attacked the cryptocurrency industry by filing a lawsuit against digital asset exchange Kraken. It alleged that the latter was operating as an unregistered securities exchange, broker, dealer and clearing agency.

It is noteworthy that Kraken is not the only crypto firm with which the SEC has involvement. Earlier, the regulator had filed a lawsuit against Ripple, Binance and Coinbase, accusing them of violating multiple securities laws.

However, the SEC’s approach in the latest lawsuit appears to be different than before. One person who noticed this is legal expert Mike Selig. He believes the watchdog has changed its strategy and involved multiple district courts to “evaluate the security posture of crypto secondary sales” because it is “concerned” the case could be lost.

After Ripple, it seems the SEC is worried that it will lose more crypto cases and is playing a numbers game. Along with our complaint against Kraken, we have 3 district courts that will evaluate the security status of crypto secondary sales (SDNY, DDC, NDCA). All this can be decided by the Supreme Court. – Mike Selig (@MikeSeligEsq) 20 November 2023

Recall that the legal battle with Ripple seems to be going in the blockchain venture’s favor, having already scored three major (so far partial) court victories. The outcome of the three-year lawsuit is expected to be determined in a grand trial next spring.

This time XRP was not labeled a security

In addition to claiming that Kraken violated certain laws, the SEC also said that the exchange provided trading services with unregistered securities such as Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and several other altcoins. Were from.

Interestingly, this time, Ripple’s native token – XRP – was not included in the list. This may be one reason why the asset’s recent price decline has not been as severe as that seen with other digital currencies.

source: cryptopotato.com