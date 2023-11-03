Ripple Receives Regulatory Approval to Provide XRP Services

Ripple has achieved another milestone with its recent legal and regulatory approval that will basically grant crypto-related firms the right to provide XRP services within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Latest Approval Boosts Wider XRP Adoption

According to a recent announcement, XRP was recently approved under the digital asset regime of the DIFC, Dubai’s independent financial services regulatory body within the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

This achievement appears to be more significant than it is. This is due to DIFC’s position as the top financial center not only in Dubai or the UAE, but covering a vast region including the entire Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Additionally, for the past 20 years, the DIFC has been the hub of various financial initiatives, making it one of the premier locations for companies, investors and financial institutions in the MEASA region.

With this approval, regulated cryptocurrency-focused businesses based in the MEASA region will be able to provide all types of cryptocurrency-related services using XRP. These include lending and trading etc.

The DIFC has greatly benefited trade and investment within the MEASA region. This is because it is important for connecting MEASA companies and investors to the rest of the world.

Due to this, the financial center’s legislative clarity on XRP creates many opportunities for the crypto asset in the 72 MEASA member countries.

This is a significant accomplishment as XRP already enjoys regulatory clarity with pro-crypto laws in several MEASA countries, but it could also cement its notoriety in the region. Which led to the introduction of digital assets to a large number of MEASA firms whose headstations are located there.

Another reason the approval is impressive is that many of the major players in the cryptocurrency ecosystem are from the MEASA region. These include important countries like United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and India.

As part of the DIFC’s crypto asset regime, XRP becomes the first cryptocurrency to be legally and regulatoryly authorized by the regulatory body through an external application.

The digital asset is now the latest addition to the sector alongside other digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). However, these other assets were not approved through the external application.

India leading player in cryptocurrency adoption

India being in the MEASA region is leading to widespread adoption of XRP as the country has been the top major player in cryptocurrency adoption since 2023.

According to an excerpt released in September by New York-based blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, it was revealed that India was leading the way in terms of grassroots cryptocurrency adoption.

Additionally, several other countries leading crypto adoption at the grassroots level appear to be from the MEASA region such as Vietnam, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

Nonetheless, the latest approval of XRP will lead to broader regional payment solutions and use cases for many other crypto assets on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Featured image from Analytics Insight, chart by Tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com