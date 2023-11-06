Ripple Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Price Drops as Evergreen Bulls Eye New Price Level

The latest memecoin market rally from October appears to have stalled due to the drop in Shiba Inu price in November. Meanwhile, investors are concerned about Ripple’s future price trajectory. On the other hand, Everlodge bulls are preparing for another price rise.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price fell by 3%

The last week of October saw a big increase in the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as more people started using the meme coins. SHIB rose by more than 16% in the last 10 days of the month. However, recent activity on the blockchain suggests that Shiba Inu’s rise may not last long. Over the past month, Shiba Inu cryptocurrency holders have been sending their tokens to exchanges.

A chart from CryptoQuant showed that between October 7 and November 2, 2 trillion SHIB tokens were transferred to crypto exchanges. The price of Shiba Inu may decrease in the coming days. According to CoinMarketCap, the Shiba Inu coin was trading at $0.00000774 after falling 3.2%.

Nevertheless, the Shiba Inu price forecast remains bullish. Shiba Inu token managed to maintain its 11.0% and 6.9% price pump on the 14-day and 30-day price charts. If there is a price reversal, the Shiba Inu price may rise to the $0.000008 level and even $0.00001.

Ripple (XRP) price forecast

The crypto market is currently looking positive, and experts are giving their Ripple price predictions. Most people are cautious, but Cryptobull is more optimistic. Cryptobull has suggested that the Ripple coin could reach $220 in the next bullish phase. He noted that in XRP’s first bullish run, it went from $0.002 to $3.84.

Therefore, Ripple’s XRP will take it to $220 following the same pattern in the next bull run. On-chain data shows that with the increase in active addresses and trading volume, more people are interested in Ripple crypto.

The price of the Ripple cryptocurrency increased by about 9.7% last week and 12.7% in the last month. The positive sentiment around XRP is partly due to recent news from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The regulator has approved the use of XRP in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Everlodge (ELDG) to reach $0.025 soon

As a relative newcomer to the cryptocurrency sphere, Everledge (ELDG) stands out from popular coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, there are valid reasons for this Experts are strongly supporting Everlodge, Everlodge wants to provide solutions to the problems Trillion dollar real estate market.

Most individuals do not have the large sums of money required to invest in such buildings. Everlodge plans to solve this by starting a co-ownership model based on nft fractionationN. there will be nfts Created to represent properties. these parts will be represent shares in property and Start at $100,

Hey, lodgers!

Do you know?

with $ELDGEnjoy passive income, monthly surprises and exclusive club access.

Plus, who can resist a sweet discount?

Dive into a token that feels like home.

Join the presale: https://t.co/kIufYkD05d#pre Sales pic.twitter.com/9yzt5hZhul – Everlodge (@EverlodgeHQ) 26 September 2023

Everlodge plans to introduce a launchpad program Supporting new projects that need money. Additionally, Everlodge has launched its native token, ELDG, which is currently in the presale phase. Ownership of this cryptocurrency comes with Benefits like rewards, passive income, And Discount.

Currently, the Everlodge token trades at only $0.023 Will soon rise to $0.025. So, this is a great time to get involved. Furthermore, analysts have predicted Potential 4,000% price increase in the coming months. This makes Everlodge one of the best cryptos to buy right now.

For more information about the Everlodge (ELDG) presale you can visit their website or join their community here.

Source: www.analyticsinsight.net