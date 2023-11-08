Ripple partners with Onafric to boost financial inclusion in Africa

Ripple is partnering with payments fintech Onafric, formerly known as MFS Africa, to build a digital asset-enabled border crossing connecting Africa to several new markets, such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the UK and Australia. Cross payment facility can be available.

This collaboration is expected to trigger quicker, more effective and affordable global money transfers to Africa, with the potential to accelerate financial inclusion across the continent.

As part of the deal, Onafric will leverage Ripple Payments – Ripple’s crypto-enabled payments technology – to establish three new payments corridors between Africa and the rest of the world.

This will allow customers of PayAngel in the UK, Pyypl in the GCC and Zazi Transfer in Australia to make quick and cost-effective remittances and business payments to recipients in 27 countries in Onafric’s pan-African network, including – Botswana, Egypt, Morocco , South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among others.

Onafric aims to eliminate the traditional challenges associated with cross-border payments. This includes extended processing times, unreliable transactions, and high expenses. This collaboration is ushering in quicker, more effective and affordable global money transfers to Africa with the potential to accelerate financial inclusion across the continent.

Aaron Sears, Ripple’s senior vice president of global customer success, said,

“For many years, Ripple has supported crypto-enabled, cross-border payments to individuals and businesses, and we are especially excited to expand the reach of our solution in Africa thanks to our OnAfrica partnership. The addition of our partners PayAngel, Pipal and Zazi Transfer with Onafric via Ripple Payments will allow individuals wishing to send money to Africa from around the world to benefit from faster and more cost-effective cross border payments.

Onafric, which previously operated under the name MFS Africa until early November, rebranded in June 2022 due to the acquisition of US mobile payment software developer Global Technology Partners. The company also previously partnered with Western Union for cross-border transactions. this year.

Partnerships, IPO rumors and more

In recent weeks, Ripple has secured significant deals. The blockchain company recently teamed up with Kuwait Finance House (KFH) to launch instant cross-border payment services. KFH praised Ripple’s proficiency in the region, creating optimism that the partnership will bring economic benefits to the Middle Eastern nation.

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) chose Ripple to oversee its central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiative earlier this month. Additionally, it also expanded its presence in the Middle East, with the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) granting approval for the use of XRP within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

As far as the possibility of going public is concerned, it has been reported that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has considered the idea of ​​an initial public offering (IPO) outside the United States. However, no exact schedule has been provided for the move. Experts argue that, due to the ongoing legal dispute with the SEC, such a move is not possible at the moment.

