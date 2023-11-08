Ripple partners with Onafric to boost digital asset-enabled cross-border payments between Africa and the rest of the world

Partnership will increase speed and efficiency of payments between the Middle East, UK, Australia and Africa

London & Johannesburg & Dubai, UAE, November 08, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, and Onafric, the leading payments fintech, formerly MFS Africa, today announced they are partnering to develop digital asset-enabled cross-border payments between Africa and several new Partnering for convenience. Markets including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), UK and Australia.

Onafric is using Ripple Payments, Ripple’s crypto-enabled payments technology, to open three new payments corridors between Africa and the rest of the world. Customers of PayAngel in the UK, Pyypl in the GCC and Zazi Transfer in Australia are now able to make quick and cost-effective remittances and business payments to recipients in 27 countries across Onafric’s pan-African network1.

Using Ripple’s crypto technology, Onafric is eliminating traditional problems associated with cross-border payments such as long transfer times, unreliability and excessive costs. The partnership is bringing faster, more efficient and cost-effective international money transfers to Africa, and is set to accelerate financial inclusion across the continent.

“For many years, Ripple has supported crypto-enabled, cross-border payments to individuals and businesses, and we are especially excited to expand the reach of our solution in Africa thanks to our Onafric partnership,” said Said. Aaron Sears, SVP, Global Customer Success at Ripple, “The addition of our partners PayAngel, Pipal and ZaZi Transfer with Onafric on Ripple Payments will allow individuals looking to send money to Africa from around the world to benefit from faster and more cost-effective cross-border payments.”

Onafric has the largest mobile money movement footprint across Africa, at a time when mobile money is a key driver of financial inclusion and has revolutionized access to financial services across the continent. The fintech’s payments hub connects over 500 million mobile wallets across 40 African countries, and operates across over 1300 payment corridors on the continent, underpinning regional payments interoperability and seamless cross-border payments.

The announcement is being made as Onafric founder and CEO Dare Okoudjou is scheduled to present at Swell Global 2023, the seventh edition of Ripple’s annual client conference, which will take place in Dubai this year.

Dare Okoudjou, Founder and CEO of Onafricsaid: “Our mission is to reduce borders when it comes to payments within, in and out of Africa. We are furthering this mission through our partnership with Ripple, which already works with fintechs like PayAngel Enabling new types of connections. Pippal and Zazi Transfer. These connections are poised to enable fast, secure and low-cost remittances at scale between Africa and the rest of the world, and amplify our impact on people. “We represent a bold first step for our crypto strategy to leverage blockchain technologies for crypto investors and businesses on the continent.”

Known for its flagship payments products, Ripple was the first company to address the multi-trillion dollar problem in cross-border payments using blockchain and cryptocurrency. The company focused on solving the toughest problems – such as blockchain-enabled payments infrastructure – before expanding its product offering to address new areas such as liquidity management and tokenization, including central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Building of; construction of. Today, Ripple serves hundreds of customers in over 55 countries and 6 continents with payments capabilities in over 70 markets.

Additional Partner Quotes:

Jones Amegbor, CEO of PayAngelsaid: “Our partnership with Ripple and Onafric aims to solve long-standing challenges associated with cross-border remittances in Africa. Ripple’s blockchain technology, our innovative payments platform and Onafric’s extensive reach across Africa By leveraging benefits, the collaboration aims to open up new possibilities for economic growth and financial inclusion.”

Antti Arponen, CEO, Pyyplsaid: “The GCC’s success in attracting people from all over the world to live and work here has made it the hub of remittance payments. So we are really pleased that the number of customers wishing to send money to our destination continues to grow. Africa will greatly benefit from our new connection with Onafric, which will allow them to send remittances to the continent quickly and cost-effectively.”

Hidayat Olanrewaju, CEO of Zazi Transfersaid: “As the global remittance market continues to expand, it has become important to focus on ways to increase the speed and efficiency of cross-border transactions. Traditional remittance channels often suffer from high fees, long settlement times and limited access . which can prevent individuals from trusting these transfers. Using Ripple’s blockchain technology, our partnership with Onafric aims to eliminate these problems and streamline remittances between Australia and Africa.”

About Ripple

Ripple is the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, transforming the way the world operates, manages, and stores tokens. Ripple’s business solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost-effective – solving the inefficiencies that have long defined the status quo. And together with partners and the larger developer community, we identify use cases where crypto technology will inspire new business models and create opportunities for more people. With every solution, we are realizing a more sustainable global economy and planet – increasing access to inclusive and scalable financial systems by leveraging carbon neutral blockchain technology and a green digital asset, XRP. This is how we fulfill our mission of creating crypto solutions for a world without economic boundaries.

About Onafric

Onafric is an omnichannel network of networks that minimizes borders by providing our partners a single route to unlock the full power of cross-border and cross-platform payment solutions. With a network spanning 40 African markets, Onafric connects over 500 million mobile money wallets, 200 million bank accounts and 300,000 agents across Nigeria, providing services across domestic and cross-border disbursements and collections, card issuance and processing, agent banking and treasury. Enables services. Connecting global and regional enterprises, mobile network operators, money transfer operators, banks, fintechs, global development organizations and online and offline merchants, supported by world-class regulatory and compliance capabilities and a strong regional presence across 10 offices in Africa, and the UK, others in the US and China, Onafric is ushering in a new era of accessibility for people on the African continent and beyond.

About Payangel

PayAngel is a revolutionary financial service that solves the challenges faced by Africans living abroad. Unlike traditional payment services with high fees and slow transfers, PayAngel offers a leading-edge, zero-fee and borderless solution that eliminates middlemen, ensuring transparent and accountable transactions.

This innovative approach meets the needs of African immigrants in the UK, Canada and Australia, facilitating easy transfers of family support, payments for goods and services; And, with a unique and value-added service in the form of embedded life/funeral insurance and robust security measures, PayAngel provides an additional layer of protection. In short, PayAngel empowers Africans in the diaspora to send money back home cost-effectively, conveniently and securely, thereby contributing to Africa’s economic growth.

About Pyypl

Pyypl is one of the fastest growing fintech companies in MEA, with an industry-leading management team with unmatched experience in the sector. Powered by its proprietary technology, unlocking leading consumer capabilities and sustainable growth, Pyypl is now operational in multiple markets across Africa and the GCC. Pyypl enables cross-border transfers to 80 countries through its international remittances as well as user-to-user transfers. Pyypl also offers internationally accepted virtual and physical prepaid cards for transactions at over 30,000 merchants in over 150 countries and over 100 currencies.

Pyypl is succeeding in its mission to become the leading one-stop fintech ecosystem for consumers seamlessly and across borders. Pyypl’s purpose-driven approach provides transformative financial services to 850 million financially disadvantaged smartphone users across Africa and the Middle East in a single app.

About Zazi Transfer

Zazi Transfer is an Australian online international money transfer and cross border payments company headquartered in Sydney. Zazi Transfer Pty Ltd currently provides instant and free money transfer services to Africa and the rest of the world. Zazi Transfer Payments infrastructure is optimized for short settlement windows and instant funds receipt in the most efficient and cost-effective manner. Zazi Transfer facilitates cross border payments at competitive and bank beating rates. We have a strategic business plan that enables the company to grow, satisfy customers, and be a pace setter in the cross-border remittance sector. and achieving remarkable business performance.

1 Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa , Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

