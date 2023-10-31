Source: XRP Ledger

XRP Ledger holds 20 million NFTs beyond XLS-3 standards. This is a great Leistung in NFT-Landschaft.

Use Bithomp data to establish 3.357.404 NFTs to meet XLS-20 standards. The final round of NFTs stood at 2.994.775, sent to more than 30.972 people.

NFT-Emitten was obtained at the age of 5.831, where 347.429 digital assets were earned.

NFTs have increased by more than 1.403.970, and 92.860 NFTs have been received, which are derived from XRP.

xrp ledger nft watchestum

Ripple’s inclusion in the XRP Ledger (XRPL) was launched just a week ago. If you want to make a payment and get paid, you will receive another network payment.

Over the past few years XRPL native will be used with Ausgabe von Warungen, a decentrale Börse (DEX), Treuhandfunctionen and token-management.

Before XRPL could be offered for smart contracts, many functions could be performed with another network. Leverage Umgang with NFTs, Stablecoins, Synthetic Assets and other programmer assets from Abviklungsbein.

Another Wichtiger Meilensteen for the XRP ledger starting with XLS-20-standards in October 2022. Standard issued for Native Tokens (NFTs), starting with the XRP Ledger and lasting over a year. This is one such property.

Er fuhrte auchen funktionen wiz liezengebühren und strong anti-spam-men eine, de das Wachstam und die erpholz von die XRPL vorentriben.

More than a year before Messari, for on-chain-analysis, NFT-transactions increased XRPL by 7.3% and 16.700% in Vom 27. October 2018.

Transactions received from NFTokenBurn include 1.700 percent of transactions, which pays out more than 135.7%. Another listing of NFTokenMints will continue for 3 days. 13.1% per quarter 6.300 percent transactions.

After other NFT-transactions, NFTokenCreateOffer, NFTokenAcceptOffer and NFTokenCancelOffer, we benefited from an increase of 7.0%, 7.4%. 2.0% back.

Transactions received from NFTokenBurn include 1.700 percent of transactions, which is more than 135.7% of the transactions completed. NFTokenMints is available in a continuous quarter and 3rd quarter. Quarterly rate 13.1% per 6.300 transactions.

During other NFT-transactions, NFTokenCreateOffer, NFTokenAcceptOffer and NFTokenCancelOffer, you will receive quarterly earnings of 7.0%, 7.4%. 2.0% back.

NFTOKENMINT applied to complete the project with XNS (a new identity list) XRP Family NFT (A profilebuildproject) As a lead owner of Craft, have been working for more than a year now.

It is more than 3. A quarter achieving a milestone: 3 million NFTs received from XLS-20 to standard. The “XPUNKS” NFT-college was awarded a year ago with 4,4 million XRP and Spitz des Umsatz volumes.

It is connected to the XRP Ledger and Witchture Actuator in the NFT-Landshaft setup. NFT-Okosystem weiter entwickelt, wird es Spanend zu beobachten sen, wie aur Blockchain-Unternehmen af ​​the Erfolg von Ripple regieren und ob se ehnliche Umweltfreundliche und Schellerbeier Ansatz verfolgen, um eine breitre Nutzerbasis zu gewin nein.

Get a free newsletter email address

Die Wichtigsten Crypto News des Tags auf einem Blick!

Source: de.cryptonews.com