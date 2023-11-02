Ripple Moves 800M XRP Back to Escrow: Catalyst for Price Rise?

Ripple Labs’ recent financial maneuvering has again caught the attention of crypto sleuths. Recent data from crypto data analysis platform Whale Alert has shown a significant movement of 800 million XRP tokens in Ripple’s established escrow system. The move follows Ripple’s customary monthly unlocking of one billion XRP, a practice that began in 2017 as part of the company’s strategy to maintain XRP price stability.

Ripple returns 800 million XRP to escrow

The essence of Ripple’s escrow mechanism is to facilitate consistent and predictable distribution of XRP to the market. This counteracts any potential price volatility that could arise from a sudden influx of tokens. In its commitment to this objective, Ripple promised to gradually release 55 billion XRP in 2017 in 55 monthly installments of one billion XRP each.

Each month after release, Ripple typically returns most of the tokens, mostly 800 million XRP, to escrow, retaining a small portion, about 200 million XRP, for market circulation. Recent data from Whale Alert confirms that Ripple was no exception this month and has locked 800 million XRP tokens back into the established escrow system.

Specifically, the withdrawal of 800 million XRP tokens occurred Two identical transactions, each involving 400 million XRP. Digging into the XRP scan data shows that the first set, amounting to 400 million XRP, was directed back into escrow from an address called ‘Ripple 10’. Previously, ‘Ripple 10’ had received the said tokens from two different addresses: Ripple 22 and Ripple 23.

The next batch of 400 million XRP was transacted from ‘Ripple 23’ to another address called ‘Ripple 11’, before it was also directed to the company’s escrow account. The market value of the 800 million XRP relocked at the time of these transactions was approximately $480 million.

Of the original 1 billion XRP made available, the remaining 200 million XRP, with a current valuation of approximately $121 million, was transferred from Ripple 22 to Ripple 1. This balance is expected to facilitate Ripple’s operating expenses and other business-related activities. ,

Ripple’s escrow holdings now total approximately 40.9 billion XRP. For context, their Q3 report showed that they had approximately 41.3 billion XRP in escrow at the end of September.

XRP price is poised to rise further

After XRP broke the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) line (blue) on October 21, the price declined. Within 11 days, the price of XRP increased by almost 20%. Yesterday’s rally in XRP price was relieved, it is probably not due to the monthly transfer from Ripple’s escrow, because

A better interpretation is that XRP faced a strong resistance at $0.386 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.625, where the price was rejected on the first attempt. Notably, bulls may make another attempt if the price holds above the $0.60 level.

If the breakout is successful, the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.683 could be the next short-term price target. However, if XRP price is rejected again at $0.625, a retest of the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.553 could be the next logical step.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com