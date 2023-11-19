XRP token prices gave up profits in the week ending Saturday, November 18. After rising sharply from $0.49 to $0.72 in mid-October, XRP fell to $0.61 by Sunday morning Tokyo time.

Meanwhile, lawyer John Deaton in the infamous XRP case took to X to remind readers that “XRP is fundamentally a utility token.”

Ripple lawsuit amicus curiae outlines victory

What drove me crazy was that some career securities lawyer would argue that XRP is a security. I always contend that “anything can be marketed, packaged, and sold as a security, including XRP, but it does not become the asset itself.” SEC complaint for me… – John E. Deaton (@JohnDeaton1) 17 November 2023

In an extensive post on recent developments in the SEC’s lawsuit, Deaton reiterated the “simple logic” behind Ripple Labs’ case that leads him to believe the blockchain firm will prevail:

“‘XRP is basically a utility token.’ It was this simple logic that made me so confident that Judge Torres would make it clear that XRP itself is not a security. He followed the law.”

Additionally, Deaton insisted on the rule of law in the Ripple lawsuit, even if we don’t like the defendants. He said, “It was surprising that other, more experienced securities lawyers did not see it the way I did. “I think it was because they didn’t care who the government was going after.”

“This is a dangerous situation. We can’t turn a blind eye to government overreach just because we don’t like the defendant,” Deaton added.

Where does the SEC lawsuit go from here

Not everyone is convinced that the SEC will back down from the Ripple lawsuit or lose to the San Francisco-based tech company. Fox Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino said on Thursday Ripple’s past victories have been temporary and XRP holders only “‘won’ for now.”

The Ripple lawsuit is headed for a full hearing in the US Circuit Court Southern District of New York in April. Interestingly for blockchain watchers, Bitcoin will cut its new supply of BTC in half in the same month for the first time in four years.

If the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs is not ultimately resolved by a hearing in the SDNY court, it will end up before the Supreme Court. Both the SEC and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse are willing to take the fight to the country’s high court.

source: cryptopotato.com