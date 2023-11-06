Ripple is ready to reduce SEC fine to less than $100 million: Pro-XRP lawyer

Jeremy Hogan, a prominent advocate in the XRP community, recently participated in an exchange on Is. The discussion came in response to a comment from fellow XRP supporter attorney John E. Deaton: “Those who have argued that the SEC has a 50-50 victory in the Ripple case are 100% wrong. It was like 90-10 in favor of Ripple. If Ripple pays $20 million or less it is a 99.9% legit win.”

Using his signature humor, Hogan compared to His legal musings on resolving marital disagreements state, “I was in a little argument with my wife last night, which means, I’m thinking about ‘damages’ this morning.” He then discussed the legal aspects surrounding Ripple, saying, “The law allows the SEC to seek ‘abusive’ penalties and interest.” He explained that the payments involved extracting profits from rule violators like Ripple, and the court identified approximately $770 million in improper XRP sales to institutional investors.

Here’s how Ripple could face fines from the SEC

Hogan discussed several key arguments that could be in favor of Ripple. “Recovery is an equitable measure, which means it must be ‘fair.’ And fairness in this context means that violators must profit net, not gross,” he said, referring to the SEC v. Liu case. This implies that Ripple can significantly reduce its liabilities by deducting business expenses from total sales.

He expanded the definition of “victims” in the context of genocide, saying, “As was recently upheld in the second DCA, what amounts to genocide ‘must be provided for by the victims.’ ‘Victims’ means individuals/entities who have lost money on an investment.” Hogan noted the peculiarity of the situation where the value of XRP increased during the litigation, suggesting that this could mean that XRP is not a security.

Another key point Hogan discussed was the SEC’s jurisdictional reach, where he explained, “The SEC would have to prove some nexus between the purchaser of XRP and the United States.” Therefore, sales to foreign entities without a US connection could potentially be exempt from SEC claims. “In other words, if Ripple sold XRP to a German investment company with no ties to the US, the SEC has no jurisdiction over that sale. Hogan commented, “The nexus question will be interesting.”

Addressing the SEC’s perspective, Hogan explained, “The SEC will rely on case law that says it does not need to prove disparate harm with specificity. The SEC can provide the court with a ballpark estimate and then the burden shifts to the defendant to show otherwise.

He also said that the SEC could challenge the inclusion of certain expenses in Ripple’s profit calculations, particularly those related to legal violations. Hogan argued, “These are the issues the parties will litigate over in 2024.”

Concluding his analysis, he predicted a much lower fine for Ripple, saying, “In conclusion, $770 million will not be $770 million, but somewhat less.” Addressing a community member’s query about the expected settlement figure, Hogan speculated, “There’s still a lot of litigation and information to come out, but some of the numbers I’ve heard hold true.” Are – less than $100 million.”

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.6703.

XRP price rises to 0.5 Fibonacci, 1-day chart | Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from CryptoLaw/Youtube, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com