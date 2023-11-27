Ripple IPO may be delayed, crypto pundit gives reasons

Crypto pundit, Dushyant Shahrawat has suggested that the highly anticipated Ripple IPO could be delayed as a result of the downturn in global financial technology companies.

Fintech challenges could push back Ripple IPO timeline

Crypto Ari, an XRP community member, has shared details about the Ripple IPO timeline in a post on X (formerly Twitter). XPost briefly highlighted a recent interview on NASDAQ trading talks between global markets reporter, Jill Malandrino, and investment banker, Rosenblatt Securities, Dushyant Shahrawat.

When asked for his views on the current state of the fintech industry, Shehrawat emphasized on the declining performance of some of the leading fintech companies. He mentioned companies like Block, which had experienced big declines this year and saw its shares fall more than 80% from their all-time high.

Shahrawat has said that the poor performance of these fintech companies could delay the going public of cryptocurrencies. He mentioned prominent names like Circle and Ripple, which had announced their intentions to launch IPOs by 2024.

“You can walk down the hallway here, you have Circle, Ripple, all the private fintech companies, the unicorns, that were waiting to go public. “That deadline (for the IPO) has been pushed back a little, quite a bit,” Shahrawat said in an interview.

Despite financial experts predicting an early 2024 launch for the Ripple IPO, Shehrawat hinted that there could be a slight delay, at least until the bearish trend in the fintech sector shows signs of improving.

IPO delayed amid regulatory actions

Colin Brown, a blockchain researcher and member of the XRP community, has also highlighted the reasons for the delay in Ripple’s IPO. Brown revealed that the current market conditions and the intense regulatory scrutiny on Binance are the driving forces behind the postponement of Ripple’s IPO.

“The Ripple IPO is being delayed due to market conditions as well as the need for the SEC and BlackRock to crack down on Binance. Now that the path is clear, they will likely prepare for another correction. This would allow Wall Street giants to buy Bitcoin and XRP at lower prices, Brown said.

The researcher has also said that the price of XRP may soon rise to $50. This prediction is based on the possible approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The former NYSE Chairman believes that Bitcoin ETFs will attract a flood of funds into the industry. Easy access to BTC is likely to boost adoption and investment. Once a Bitcoin ETF is approved, an XRP ETF will also This will follow, driving the price to $50 per XRP,” Brown said.

XRP price fell to $0.6. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

