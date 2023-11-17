Ripple Introduces AMM in XRPL, But Is It Good or Bad for XRP Price?

Ripple Labs has announced plans to integrate Automated Market Makers (AMMs) into the XRP ledger. This decision has left the XRP community feeling uneasy, as they consider the potential long-term effects of the AMM on the XRP price.

AMM will be integrated into the XRP ledger

Global payments network provider Ripple has stated its intentions to include AMM in the XRP ledger to help improve liquidity. The introduction of AMM to the XRP Ledger is expected to further develop the Ripple ecosystem by providing increased trading efficiency and liquidity. The initiative also aligns with Ripple’s efforts to optimize and renew its blockchain infrastructure and network.

Although the announcement has been met with skepticism by the

Many crypto community members have expressed their concerns about the implications of an AMM integrated into XRPL. Some members believe that the XRP price may be affected and the token may become stable. Other members have welcomed the announcement with enthusiasm, anticipating positive impacts of this initiative on the Ripple ecosystem.

Panos, an XRP community member and co-founder of Anodos Finance, addressed concerns about the potential impact of AMMs on the price of XRP. He said AMMs can increase buying pressure and liquidity on XRP, while also improving its efficiency and adoption.

“The XRPL AMM will potentially increase buying pressure on XRP as a significant number are expected to be locked on the AMM, which will also increase the liquidity of XRP and attract even more traders and make XRP more efficient for more use cases.” Will make,” Panos said.

Bulls struggle to maintain control over price. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

The community is investigating the impact of AMM on XRP price

Following the announcement that AMM was being introduced into the XRP Ledger, Digital Perspectives Permabull, an X (formerly Twitter) influencer, started a series of heated discussions in the

X influencer asked several controversial questions to the crypto community. One of the questions was whether the introduction of the AMM and regulations established by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) will turn XRP into a stablecoin in the future.

“Are we seeing XRP becoming a stablecoin with the introduction of prudential treatment requirements from the AMM and BIS?” said the x influencer.

He said, “As XLS-30D Pass and AMM become an integral part of XRPL, will this change the characteristics of XRP and qualify it as a Group 1b asset for BIS and other banks?”

In response to the growing concerns, XRPL attorney Panos reassured community members who had begun to worry about the potential impact of AMMs on XRP. Panos confirmed that the fundamental characteristics of XRP will never change even with the inclusion of AMM.

“The characteristics of XRP can never change. It will always remain the native coin of the XRP ledger, a decentralized digital asset that anyone can freely trade. For this reason XRP can never become a stablecoin, it is not technically possible and it does not make sense,” Panos said.

Featured image from CoinGep, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com