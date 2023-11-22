XRP, Ripple’s native token, is set to participate in the $1.2 quadrillion derivatives market following Ripple’s integration into the ranks of ISDA issuers.

Earlier in August 2023, crypto payment solution Ripple had announced its membership with the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA). This strategic move came as a pleasant surprise to members of the XRP community, as it prepared XRP to fully participate in the massive $1.2 quadrillion derivatives market.

Ripple’s entry into this prestigious club is considered a significant milestone, allowing the crypto payments company to stand alongside financial giants such as JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and the London Stock Exchange.

Many XRP enthusiasts are expecting a bullish outlook for the XRP token. Some have even considered the possibility of XRP breaking the $100 barrier. These expectations are driven by the idea that a successful performance in the derivatives market could serve as a catalyst for significant price movement in the cryptocurrency.

Currently, the price of XRP has not seen any notable price increase, even despite speculations that a Ripple IPO is imminent. Still, enthusiasts remain cautious, keeping a close eye on the cryptocurrency for any developments that could propel its price upward. If the $100 milestone is achieved, altcoins have the potential to further strengthen their position in the crypto sector.

Prediction suggests $100 price rise

The potential Ripple initial public offering (IPO) and the near resolution of the lawsuit between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have generated positive sentiment regarding the future price of XRP. Some analysts are predicting a massive price rise to $5,000 for a single XRP token in the future.

A notable prediction from an X (formerly Twitter) influencer stated that the price of the token was headed to reach $100. He used metrics from Bitcoin’s surge from $0.01 to $69,000 in 2021 as the basis for his prediction, highlighting the unpredictability of the skyrocketing cryptocurrency.

There have also been other price predictions recently that suggest XRP is projected to reach $10. Changelly predicts that the altcoin price will surpass its previous all-time high by 2027, and expects the token price to rise above $10 by 2030.

At the time of writing, the price of XRP is trading at $0.595, according to CoinMarketCap. The price value is down more than 83% from its all-time high of $3.84 in 2018.

Prices fall amid crypto market troubles. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from CoinGap, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com