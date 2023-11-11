Ripple faces slim prospect of $770 million payout – XRP holder attorney

John Deaton, the attorney representing XRP holders, has made a persuasive case in the Ripple vs. SEC legal saga, suggesting it is impossible for Ripple to pay the estimated $770 million. He bases his predictions on various influential factors that may influence the court’s decision.

deaton underlines Significance of the Supreme Court’s Morrison decision, which effectively limits the SEC’s jurisdiction to sales within the United States. Its relevance has increased due to scrutiny of Ripple’s XRP sales in the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland and other regions. Additionally, XRP’s legal status in these jurisdictions strengthens Ripple’s stance.

I will address it on Tuesday @CryptoLawUS live stream. @Ripple Much less than $770 million would have to be paid. The Supreme Court ruled that the recovery is not punitive in nature and cannot exceed the “net profit” from the sale. A company can deduct legitimate business expenses. @bgarlinghouse And… https://t.co/jDkOfouj1w – John E. Deaton (@JohnDeaton1) 11 November 2023

For example, regulatory bodies such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and the Financial Services Agency (FSA) in Japan have not classified XRP as a security. This classification is important, as it allows XRP sales to continue legally in these regions, making the SEC’s recovery from these global transactions challenging.

Additionally, Deaton stressed that the legal action against Ripple is not focused on fraud, but a regulatory disagreement. This differentiation is important because it redirects the focus from punitive measures to regulatory compliance. Given that a large portion of XRP sales occur outside the US and involve accredited investors, the probability of distribution is significantly reduced. Excluding non-US sales, which could exceed 90% of total sales, and sales to accredited investors, Deaton anticipates a substantial reduction in the potential payout amount.

Connected: Crypto lawyer says $20M settlement is 99.9% win for Ripple

Furthermore, the lawyer highlighted that most institutional XRP sales have not resulted in any losses, as the current XRP price is higher than the level during those sales, indicating a lack of losses for investors. Deaton also highlights the rapid nature of on-demand liquidity (ODL) transactions with XRP, which occur within seconds, reducing the potential for investors to suffer losses. Interestingly, the losses have been blamed more on the SEC than Ripple, especially among the $75,000 XRP. holders Participating in legal proceedings.

magazine: Crypto Regulation: Does SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Have the Final Decision?

Source: cointelegraph.com