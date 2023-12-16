Ripple Executive Makes 3 Bold Predictions on Crypto Regulations in 2024

As the crypto market gears up for 2024, Stu Alderotti, chief legal officer of blockchain payments company Ripple, has issued three projections on crypto regulations that come a year before many analysts expect the new bull cycle to start. Can affect confidence.

Alderotti says Ripple and SEC will end legal battle in 2024

In an X post on Friday, December 15, Ripple shared Alderotti’s predictions on policy and US regulations in 2024. The post included three bold predictions by the company’s chief legal officer, who typically offers a dual outlook on the crypto space. First of all, Alderotti expects the ongoing court case between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to reach its conclusion in the new year.

#2024Predictions — It’s that time of year again and we asked Ripple’s leaders to reflect on what they envision in 2024. Our Chief Legal Officer @s_alderoty Gets us started with three bold outlooks on policy and US crypto regulation for 2024. pic.twitter.com/7pcLmk2qPR – Ripple (@Ripple) 15 December 2023

The blockchain payments firm had already scored a “huge” partial victory over US regulators when Judge Analisa Torres ruled that programmatic sales of XRP did not qualify as security offerings. While many still expect the SEC to challenge this decision in the Court of Appeals after the final verdict, Alderotti estimates that the 3-year legal battle, which he described as a “misguided lawsuit” by the SEC, It will end eventually.

However, he anticipates that the Commission will continue its current enforcement action on major players in the crypto sector. Apart from Ripple, the SEC has also launched proceedings against several crypto establishments, including Binance, Coinbase, Gemini, etc.

In his second prediction on US crypto regulations, Alderotti predicts that the judiciary will continue to curtail the SEC’s excesses in terms of regulation of the crypto sector. As a result, the Ripple executive believes that the Commission will continue to file more damages in court, as was seen in similar cases against Ripple and Grayscale.

Although this can be interpreted as a positive forecast for crypto enthusiasts, it will ultimately lead to the intervention of the US Supreme Court which could result in a plethora of possibilities.

Ripple CLO does not expect any regulatory framework yet

Alderotti’s final prediction on US crypto regulations focused on legislative action from the US Congress.

While the Ripple executive is hopeful that US lawmakers will eventually unanimously agree on the need to create a crypto regulatory framework, he believes there will be difficulty in taking action due to disagreements over the specific measures and rules that need to be implemented.

In other news, the crypto market is now worth $1.6 trillion, having experienced a 0.5% devaluation in the last 24 hours. XRP, which is currently the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, is trading at $0.6203, down 0.12% in the last hour.

XRP is trading at $0.6197 on the daily chart. Source: XRPUSDT chart on tradingview.com

