Ripple Executive and XRP Community Disagree Over SEC Commissioner’s LBRY Lawsuit

Ripple Labs Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderotti, as well as members of the XRP community, have expressed their support on X (formerly Twitter) for the stance of United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce. Injustice” in the LBRY lawsuit.

Alderoti Thank you Pearce suggested that when there are ongoing injustices in non-fraud cases, especially when consumers are still waiting for resolution of fraud cases, it may be necessary to disregard standard protocol and raise concerns more vocally and immediately. Is, possibly even by submitting an amicus brief to address. Problem.

The SEC Commissioner issued a dissenting statement regarding the LBRY lawsuit on October 27. Pierce highlighted that the Commission has recently initiated several enforcement actions against cryptocurrency exchanges such as Ripple, LBRY, Kraken, Binance, and Coinbase.

Thank you Commissioner. When you see this kind of injustice continue in non-fraud cases (while consumers wait to avoid actual fraud) perhaps it’s time to set aside the normal rules of protocol and speak out loudly and quickly. ? Maybe even with an amicus brief? – Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) 27 October 2023

Pearce said the LBRY lawsuit was particularly disappointing to her, but said she could not discuss it due to the ongoing litigation.

In July, blockchain-based file-sharing and payments network LBRY was determined to have violated Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933. As a result, LBRY was permanently barred from engaging, directly or indirectly, in the offering of unregistered cryptocurrency securities linked to its native token.

The crypto platform initially sought to appeal the US SEC’s decision but later abandoned the effort. The XRP community supported the platform during the legal process, including the appeal. However, with the litigation ending in the SEC’s favor, LBRY decided to close down, citing financial burden and regulatory pressure as reasons for its closure.

Pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton said in response to the commissioner’s statement, suggested Perhaps now is the time to submit an amicus brief. Deaton believes that just as 75,000 individual holders expressed their views in court, it is also important for anyone with inside information to speak in court.

Deaton had expressed his disapproval of the SEC’s actions against the company, which he believes led to the financial crisis.

