Ripple Exec's Crypto Crystal Ball: Legal Struggles, SEC Settlement and Judiciary's Role

With just a fortnight left in the year, Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderotti has provided an outlook on what lies ahead for the cryptocurrency landscape in 2024.

Executive has Predicted Setbacks for the US SEC and even a possible clash at the Supreme Court. Despite these optimistic forecasts, Alderotti anticipates difficulties on the legislative front.

Ripple CTO doubles down on 2024 predictions

According to Alderotti, the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC will end in 2024, which will mark the end of the agency’s “misguided” lawsuit. However, the SEC’s strategy of enforcing regulation through legal action is expected to continue against other major players in the industry.

Alderotti also predicted that judges will continue to serve as a key barrier against the SEC’s regulatory overreach in 2024. The securities regulator is expected to face a series of setbacks in major legal disputes, setting the stage for a potential showdown in the Supreme Court.

While there may be consensus among members of Congress on the need for crypto regulation, Ripple executive believe that That there will remain disagreement regarding the most effective approach. The lack of agreement within Congress is likely to leave US crypto firms in a state of stagnation, while other countries are making significant progress in the digital asset sector.

Ripple vs SEC

The legal dispute between the parties dates back to December 2020 when the SEC filed a lawsuit against the blockchain company, accusing it of unauthorized sales of over $1.3 billion worth of XRP as unregistered securities.

Tensions escalated in the following years, reaching a climax in mid-July 2023. Meanwhile, US federal judge Analisa Torres ruled that Ripple’s previous XRP sale did not qualify as an offering of investment contracts.

Following this important decision, judges rejected the regulator’s attempt to appeal, shortly after which Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and Executive Chairman, Chris Larsen, were cleared of all claims brought by the SEC.

The trial, scheduled for April 2024, is expected to determine the resolution of this protracted conflict. Ripple’s definitive victory will determine how future complaints against companies will unfold.

source: cryptopotato.com