Ripple Chairman Says Cryptos Like XRP Are Accelerating Globalization

The New York Times featured the President of Ripple Labs in a recent special series on global consumer behavior in 2024.

The Times wrote, “We asked a global group of entrepreneurs, business leaders and academics to assess consumer behavior.”

Ripple Chairman Explains XRP’s Global Appeal

For his part in the series, Long argued that TradeFi structures are “too slow” to support the current pace of global commercial growth. As a result, the developing world is turning to cryptocurrencies like BTC and XRP:

“In 2023, we saw reports from the International Monetary Fund and the Financial Stability Board that specifically cited ‘cryptocurrencies’ in developing economies where, due to macroeconomic instability and weak inflation controls, people have turned to their local currencies instead. “Have started giving priority to cryptocurrencies.”

In addition to cryptos like BTC and XRP, whose value is typically determined by market behavior, Long said developing countries are turning to stablecoins. They provide traders and consumers with shelter from the volatility of some of their local currencies:

“In Argentina, Zimbabwe and most recently, Nigeria, people are turning to crypto or US dollar-backed ‘stable coins’ instead of their volatile home currencies for savings and purchases.”

Techopedia defines TradeFi as “the mainstream financial system and traditional institutions such as retail, investment and commercial banks”. [ … ] Who works within it.”

“Decentralized and traditional finance can work together to meet renewable energy and other urgent needs, but only with clear standards and rules,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a 2022 think piece titled. We should work together.”

Meanwhile, Ripple Labs is actually looking for clear standards and regulations from US courts and regulators as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s XRP lawsuit is in its third year in litigation.

Ripple Labs publishes whitepaper on CBDC

Long’s interview with the Times coincides with a new Ripple Labs whitepaper on central bank digital currencies. CBDCs could allow central banks to create greater public transparency and market efficiency for their sovereign currencies.

In the introduction to the CBDC whitepaper, Ripple notes that approximately $5 trillion worth of central bank cryptocurrencies will circulate globally over the next ten years:

“The digital evolution of money is upon us, with an estimated $5 trillion worth of CBDCs in various currencies circulating around the world over the next decade. From streamlining cross-border payments to expanding financial inclusion, CBDCs have the potential to create significant value for global economies.

The US Federal Reserve Bank is considering its own CBDC. The Fed says it will “expand secure payment options” and not reduce or replace them. The central bank says it is studying how a CBDC would provide secure liquidity, new products and services, and faster and cheaper cross-border payments.

