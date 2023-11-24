Ripple CEO offers perspective on legal fallout with SEC

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed his views following its legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ripple CEO gave information on SEC’s stance in the legal fight

Ripple CEO talks about the case between the crypto company and the SEC Interview At 2023 DC Tech Week. Garlinghouse highlighted several failures of the SEC since the case began.

According to the CEO, “the SEC has lost on everything that matters” when asked if the case was “done.” He further highlighted that the conclusion of the case depends on the SEC’s decision whether or not to pursue an appeal.

Nonetheless, Garlinghouse stressed that whether or not the SEC files an appeal on the case, it appears to be over for the regulator. This is due to the SEC’s “almost three times the losses suffered by the crypto firm.”

Additionally, the CEO also raised the issue of the SEC’s losses in the Grayscale case. In a court ruling, a trial judge declared that the agency was behaving “arbitrarily and capriciously” toward Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF application.

Specifically, this legal terminology suggests deliberate and unreasonable activities carried out recklessly while ignoring the relevant circumstances, facts, and rights of other parties. With this incident, Garlinghouse emphasized that the SEC should reevaluate its course towards cryptocurrency regulation. The CEO said:

I mean, that’s outrageous language from a federal judge to the SEC. At some point when you keep trying the same thing and get the same results, you need to change your approach. I hope the SEC’s transformation will be magical.

Still, Garlinghouse said the SEC’s losses would increase if they decided to take the appeals process to a higher level.

Furthermore, Garlinghouse “reaffirmed” that Ripple is prepared to pursue the case with the US Supreme Court if the situation demands. Given that the Supreme Court has generally ruled against regulators, he strongly believes the SEC will fail in the Supreme Court.

Regulatory Framework for the Cryptocurrency Industry

The Ripple CEO also talked about the unclear regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency industry in the United States. According to Garlinghouse, other nations are increasing their market influence by imposing open regulations and attracting capital into the industry. On the other hand, the US has been viewing cryptocurrencies with “suspicion”.

Garlinghouse pointed out that the US lacks a favorable regulatory framework. This is causing the United States to “seize” its potential position as a leader in the cryptocurrency sector. As of now, the Ripple CEO believes that the US will create a crypto-friendly legal environment in the next ten years.

