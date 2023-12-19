Ripple CEO calls for industry collaboration to support pro-crypto candidates in 2024 US election bitcoinist.com

In a year marked by regulatory pressure on the crypto industry, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has renewed his call for industry solidarity to rally behind pro-crypto candidates in the upcoming 2024 US presidential election.

Garlinghouse stressed the urgent need to counter the anti-crypto and anti-innovation stance taken by the Biden administration, particularly regarding blockchain technology. The Ripple CEO believes it is important to support candidates who support innovation and responsible regulation to avoid being left behind on the global stage.

Ripple CEO calls for industry unity

Garlinghouse took to X (formerly Twitter) to emphasize Ripple’s commitment to leading the charge alongside other industry leaders in supporting pro-innovation and pro-crypto candidates.

The Ripple CEO has particularly highlighted the negative impact of regulatory overreach by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which he believes is pushing the US in the wrong direction. At the same time, other countries take advantage of the opportunity to capitalize on the lack of American leadership.

Ripple CEO advocates a return to first principles in 2024, promoting transparency, innovation and a compliance-first approach. Through these initiatives, Garlinghouse aims to remove the regulatory uncertainties that have plagued the industry and hindered its growth.

Garlinghouse underlines the importance of taking advantage of this opportunity to drive positive change and ensure the US remains at the forefront of crypto and blockchain innovation.

Republican and Democratic Pro-Crypto Candidates

Two Republicans and one Democrat have drawn attention as potential pro-crypto White House candidates. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Chairman Gary Gensler have criticized the SEC’s regulatory approach.

Ramaswamy has pledged to establish forward-looking rules that clarify which crypto assets qualify as securities, promoting clarity and certainty for investors.

Former Arkansas governor and Republican candidate Asa Hutchinson highlighted the transparency inherent in the crypto market, arguing that it is ahead of traditional financing in this regard.

Hutchinson believes that the transparent nature of crypto makes it a less attractive medium for illicit activities.

On the Democratic side, Representative Dean Phillips maintains a neutral stance towards crypto. However, Phillips acknowledges its potential and calls for standardized cryptocurrency transactions and closing tax loopholes to address the budget deficit.

Phillips stressed the need to deal with the influence of wealthy interests on lawmakers, citing this as a key factor in driving bipartisan support for crypto-related initiatives.

Trump’s crypto comeback?

Another possible candidate is former President Donald Trump. Despite his previous prediction of a decline in cryptocurrencies, recent reports indicate his involvement in crypto.

Trump has launched a non-fungible token (NFT) collection on the Polygon blockchain network, featuring his infamous mug shot from the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Trump’s use of blockchain technology underscores its importance and ongoing interest in crypto.

The endorsement of these candidates by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and other industry leaders reflects their shared vision for a president who fosters innovation, encourages growth, and embraces the emerging blockchain industry.

Overall, the endorsement of pro-crypto candidates by influential figures within the community has the potential to open a new chapter of growth and development in the United States.

XRP’s downtrend on the daily chart over the past seven days. Source: XRPUSDT on tradingview.com

Featured image from CNBC, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com