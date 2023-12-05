Riot Platforms buys mining rigs for $291 million, locks in even higher price

Riot Platform is one of the leading cryptocurrency mining companies with a steady flow of income.

a well established company

The company’s strength lies in its enormous scale of operations, which allows it to reduce the cost of Bitcoin mining by virtue of its enormous processing power.

Although it suffered a significant decline during the crypto winter – like any other platform in its position – the company faced no real difficulties in staying afloat, even with Vanguard losing its value. Investments of just over 10% had to be achieved.

Now that the Bitcoin market is back in vogue, the Riot Platform is looking to take advantage of these headwinds as much as possible.

thousands of new mining rigs

Riot Platforms has a long-term agreement with mining rig builder MicroBT Electronics, from which it has already purchased 33,280 miners.

However, the purchase agreement allowed Riot to acquire more miners at the same preferential price at a later date.

Today, Riot announced the purchase of 66,500 more miners from MicroBT. All these machines should be fully operational by the end of 2024, with the first tranche expected to be deployed by the end of the first quarter.

$riot Exercises purchase options at 18 EH/s of the latest generation of immersion miners from MicroBT, and secures additional purchase options providing a path to over 100 EH/s. – Riot has placed an order for 18 EH/s of the latest generation MicroBT Bitcoin miners, consisting primarily of… pic.twitter.com/tEEudV6Z8n – Riot Platforms, Inc. (@RiotPlatforms) 4 December 2023

Additionally, Riot has the option to purchase over 265,000 miners at the same price.

“I’m excited to announce the largest hash rate order in Riot history,” said Jason Less, CEO of Riot. “This purchase order and the updated agreement ensure that we will continue to own and operate one of the largest and most efficient Bitcoin mining fleets in the world. The price of these future purchase options will not exceed our current orders announced today, giving Riot the ability to more effectively plan future capital needs and provide protection for miners from potentially higher market prices in the future .

Representatives from the mining platform have not confirmed how many additional miners they plan to purchase or when.

However, the CEO of Riot Platform has indicated that he expects his company’s mining power to exceed 100 EH in the future.

“With Riot’s commitment to hash rate growth, we are actively building out infrastructure at our Corsicana facility, in line with our long-standing, proven, vertically-integrated strategy. “Riot is excited to further strengthen our relationship with MicroBT and build on our roadmap to reach and exceed 100 EH/s in the coming years.”

Most of the newly purchased mining rigs are MicroBT’s latest M66s, which have an efficiency rating of 18.5 joules per TH.

All miners will be manufactured within the United States in a manner that allows for easy integration into the company’s existing heat-cooled facilities.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com