Riot Platform Buys $291 Million in BTC Rigs as Miners Raise Money from Ordinals

Bitcoin miner Riot is purchasing 66,560 Bitcoin mining rigs from platform maker MicroBT, one of its largest orders by hash-rate in the company’s history – ahead of the Bitcoin halving scheduled for April 2024.

The additional purchase agreements were worth a total of $290.5 million, Riot said in a Dec. 4 statement — meaning it paid an average of $4,360 for each machine.

The right-to-purchase option was included in Riot’s initial agreement with MicroBT when it agreed to purchase 33,280 machines from MicroBT in June. The two companies have now updated the agreement to grant Riot the option to purchase an additional 265,000 miners from MicroBT at the same terms as the new order.

Riot CEO Jason Less said that the purchase order is the “largest hashrate order” in the company’s history and expects the updated agreement will help further strengthen Riot’s mining performance.

Over 48,000, or 72%, of the new machines will be MicroBT’s latest model, the M66s, which has a hash rate of 250 terahashes per second (TH/s), while the remaining machines will include the M66s (14,770) and M56s++ (3,720). ) model, Riot noted.

In total, the 66,560 miners will add 18 exahash per second (EH/s) to Riot’s operations.

Shopping summary of Riot’s latest deal with MicroBT. Source: Riot Platform

Riot said the first 33,280 miners purchased in June will be deployed in the first quarter of 2024, while the latest stack of 66,560 miners will be deployed in the second half of 2024.

The firm estimates that its self-mining hash rate capacity will reach 38 EH/s once 99,840 rigs are fully installed and operated, with first expected in the second half of 2025.

The company previously cited the upcoming Bitcoin halving event scheduled for April 2024 as one of the main reasons behind its recent purchases.

Riot’s stock, ticker RIOT, rose nearly 9% on Dec. 4, according to Google Finance. It has now increased by more than 345% in 2023.

Bitcoin miners increase production; Hut 8 Corp begins business

Bitcoin miner CleanSpark produced 666 BTC in November, which is 5.2% more than the 633 BTC produced in October and 24% more than November 2022.

The firm’s CEO Zach Bradford said the firm has seen a “significant increase” in production from fees, which he said is likely due to the increased interest in ordinals.

“This trend suggests that fees could soon become a major source of revenue as Bitcoin use cases and adoption increase,” Bradford said.

Meanwhile, NASDAQ-listed Terrawolf said it mined 323 BTC in November, up 3% from October production. The firm said much of this was due to higher network transaction fees, but did not mention the impact of ordinals.

Hut 8 completed its merger with United States-based mining firm Bitcoin Corp on November 30 to form Hut 8 Corp, which began trading on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange (ticker: HUT) on December 4.

However, the merged entity declined on its exchange debut, falling 11.75% and 7.44% on the day, according to Google Finance.

HUT’s stock price changes on NASDAQ on December 4. Source: Google Finance

