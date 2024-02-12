Rio Tinto embroils investors over water pollution claims

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Global mining giant Rio Tinto, which sparked outrage after destroying an ancient indigenous site in Australia in 2020, is facing new pressure from socially conscious investors and lenders over water practices at two of its mines. Have to face.

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF), a group representing UK pension funds, has raised concerns about the company’s water management at its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia and an ilmenite mine in Madagascar.

This spells trouble for CEO Jakob Stosholm, who was brought in to restore the company’s social license after it blew up an tribal rock shelter in the Juakan Gorge.

Questions over Rio Tinto’s environmental credentials could complicate its efforts to win government approval to build a lithium mine in Serbia and dig a giant copper mine in Arizona, both projects long delayed by local opposition.

“Rio Tinto already faces significant reputational risk from the Juan Gorge, so its water challenges in Madagascar and Mongolia (as two significant examples) are a big threat to further reputational damage,” LAPFF President Doug McMurdo told Reuters. Create danger.”

He said that given the increasing incidence of litigation and strict regulations regarding water management globally, these challenges are also an important issue financially.

Rio Tinto said it recognizes the importance of water to its host communities and is “committed to effective water management and increased transparency for stakeholders.”

LAPFF, whose members have more than GPB 350 billion ($445 billion) in UK pension funds, is trying to garner support for a motion that would pressure Rio Tinto to conduct independent water impact assessments at its mine sites. Will put.

Speaking about companies generally, McMurdo said, “There is a feeling that companies are greenwashing and they need to face a reckoning. Shareholder resolutions are a good way to bring that reckoning.” He said water practices in the mining industry were of particular concern.

Rio Tinto was given an “F” grade by environmental consultancy CDP for failing to disclose its water data since 2016. Other major miners have also been given failing ratings for non-disclosure.

tail leak

LAPFF aired an investor briefing late last year that said Oyu Tolgoi’s copper operations had affected groundwater quality outside the mine lease and raised questions about whether its tailings dam was watertight.

The civil society group Accountability Council, which works with Mongolian herders, told Reuters that some livestock became sick and died after mine operations began, which herders blame on poor water quality.

It says their concerns have not been adequately addressed by Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto said Oyu Tolgoi has a rigorous water monitoring program and results are continuously shared with communities, lenders, regulators and public reports. It said it was taking action to fix the leak.

“The leak did not affect the water quality of livestock wells or any users to any extent, as confirmed by monitoring data,” Oyu Tolgoi said in a November 2023 report.

Reuters was unable to determine the number of animals affected or whether they died as a result of the poor water quality.

However, the leakage, which has been ongoing since 2018, has been declared an environmental incident by the project’s lenders, which include the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Oyu Tolgoi said in a report in November.

This requires the Oyu Tolgoi mine to initiate a remedial action plan.

Of course, lenders are unlikely to pull funding for the $7 billion project, but given the precious nature of water in the arid region, EBRD spokesman Anton Usov said the bank will closely monitor Rio’s remedial action plan. Used to be.

“Lenders must ensure that OTs are held accountable for failure to comply with lenders’ environmental and social frameworks,” said Julio Castor Achmadi, community partner at the Accountability Council.

In Madagascar, a local advocacy group says tailings dam failures in 2010, 2018 and 2022 at Rio’s QIT Madagascar Minerals (QMM) ilmenite mine, which produces titanium dioxide for paint, could worsen water quality. Granted, it has contributed to fish kills and fueled conflict in Anosi. Area.

The Andrew Lees Trust is pushing for “independent audits…” to provide the transparency and accountability needed to solve current QMM challenges and meet international standards.

Rio Tinto said it has compensated local fishermen, an independent report it commissioned found no conclusive link between its mining activities and the dead fish, and it has sought support from local leaders and officials to resolve the unrest. Have done.

Independent reports questioned

In both places, LAPFF and advocacy groups say Rio Tinto’s water audits do not give a complete picture of the impact of its operations.

Critics of Rio’s planned mines in Serbia and Arizona say they are also concerned about the company’s practices, according to an investor briefing.

The pension fund group decided to hold off on filing its proposed proposal until April 2025 after joining forces with Rio Tinto and admitting in a December report that it could perform better at its Madagascar site.

In the Madagascar report, Rio Tinto said it recognized there was a need for greater transparency and equity in its water management.

“We must address these concerns,” Rio Tinto said.

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com